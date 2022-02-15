SIDUS HEROES is about to hit 200,000 matches in the ongoing beta test

SYDNEY, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three weeks after the start of the public beta testing, the new SIDUS HEROES game has started to register some very impressive figures: almost 200,000 completed matches and 2,000 players on board. On average, users are collectively playing about 2,000 matches per day, providing the project with stable development dynamics.

Along with weekly rollouts of new versions of the game, the SIDUS HEROES tech team is collecting feedback from testers and is maintaining a leaderboard for the most active users whose contributions to the development of the game will be rewarded.

"We knew that the community's interest in the public beta test would be huge from the very first day and we are pleased to see such a big response. It is especially nice to witness people's sincere involvement with the project, particularly the players who are investing their time and effort in finding bugs and making recommendations for the development of the game. We are grateful to everyone, though we believe there is still more to do, which is why we would like to actively encourage more users to join the test, " said Dan Khomenko, CEO of the project.

At the moment, the main Battle Arena features multiple game modes: PvP, PvE or in teams of 2x2 and 3x3. Winning streaks are rewarded with Gold or Silver Tesseracts containing resources and weapons. In the near future, Space Shuttle shipyard modules will be introduced and the construction of Space Shuttles will begin. Shuttles are an essential part of the game and will allow players to earn extra profit from the construction works. To enter the game, users need to obtain a Hero from the secondary market, accessed via the following links:

SIDUS HEROES is the first WebGL, AAA-level, Play-to-Earn and MMORPG game and is set in a space metaverse. The game is building a complex, closed economic system based on a limited emission of resources. Users can choose any role (or combination of roles) for themselves as the game offers multiple game modes.

Apart from working on immersive gameplay, developing complex production lines and socio-economic and political systems, the team is focusing on making SIDUS innovative and technologically advanced through the use of advanced client mathematical algorithms and other solutions to create detailed customization.

