NEXGEL Announces Launch of MEDAGEL Bug Bite Relief Patch

LANGHORNE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced the launch of its MEDAGEL Bug Bite Relief Patch. These cooling patches, made in the USA using NEXGEL's soothing hydrogel technology, provide instant relief to irritated skin caused by insect bites.

The MEDAGEL Bug Bite Relief Patches are skin-friendly and infused with skin-calming Arnica flower and pain-reducing Lidocaine to help reduce discomfort. These 1½ x 2-inch hydrogel patches are chemical and latex-free and will stay in place without pulling delicate skin or causing irritation when removed.

"When an insect bites you – be it a mosquito, wasp, and the like – your body creates a natural immune response which typically results in swelling of the skin and an insatiable itch, both leading to discomfort," said Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer of NEXGEL. "That intense itchy sensation creates an overwhelming urge to scratch the skin until it's raw. With the creation of the MEDAGEL Bug Bite Relief Patches, we're helping consumers maintain healthy skin barriers by reducing inflammation and discomfort to stop them from breaking the skin, which can ultimately lead to infection and scarring."

NEXGEL'S MEDAGEL Bug Bite Relief Patches are available for purchase on Amazon.com.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

