NelsonHall Names Unisys as a Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services Assessment

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that technology advisory firm NelsonHall has recognized the company as a leader in the Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) Vendor Evaluation for Advanced Digital Workplace Services for the fourth year in a row. The report credits Unisys with year-over-year ratings gains in all three categories evaluated: build, run and overall services.

"Unisys continues to invest in and advance its digital workplace offerings," said John Laherty, Senior Analyst with NelsonHall's IT Services practice. "This ranking as a leader reflects Unisys' overall ability to meet client requirements both now and into the future."

"Unisys has made significant investments in our digital workplace capabilities, and we are pleased the NelsonHall evaluation recognizes how these efforts bring additional value to our clients," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions. "In the last year alone, Unisys acquired Unify Square and Mobinergy, two digital workplace companies that added to our partnership network and bolstered our capabilities to help our clients adopt new structures, policies, procedures and cultures to ensure an excellent employee experience in today's hybrid workplace."

Unisys strengths cited in the report include:

Digital Workplace Capabilities

Advanced Technology Capabilities

Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions

Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions deliver advanced workplace solutions to help clients transform their digital workplaces and create exceptional end-user experiences. Unisys works with clients to transform their end-user experience to engage and retain employees, increase collaboration and innovation and drive productivity and business growth.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

