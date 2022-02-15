Hubble Sets Sights on Eyewear with Launch of Frames By Hubble Wide Selection of Stylish and Affordable Glasses Now Available at Hubble Contacts

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Contacts, which disrupted the marketplace for daily contact lenses, today announces the launch of Frames By Hubble. The Company is offering a broad collection of stylish and affordable prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses with prices starting at $48. Frames By Hubble will offer consumers the same convenient and value-driven shopping experience that Hubble contact lens wearers have enjoyed for years.

Frames By Hubble gives customers a fun and affordable way to express their own sense of style. (PRNewswire)

Frames By Hubble now offering a wide selection of stylish and affordable prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses.

"With our new frames, we are giving customers an easy way to express their sense of style across every season, every trend, and every outfit," said Steve Druckman, CEO of Hubble. "We're thrilled to offer stylish and durable frames at accessible price points. Not only do we design and build many of our glasses in-house, but we've also collaborated with top-level designers and manufacturers from around the world to round out our amazing assortment."

Every pair of Hubble eyeglasses is hand-finished to order. They are available in multiple sizes with standard, blue light, and polarized lens types. The Frames by Hubble collection is manufactured from high quality cotton-based acetate that provides a soft-yet-durable feel and can fit men, women, and children. The Company also offers custom-made polarized sunglasses, available with prescription or non-prescription lenses. The assortment includes a kid's collection, coming in a variety of shapes and colors to promote self-expression at any age.

Druckman said Hubble has been testing the eyeglass offering by cross-selling to its contact lens customers and the reaction has been promising. "By adding eyeglasses to our contact lens business we're taking the next bold step to deliver on our mission to help make the world see more clearly," Druckman said.

Hubble is offering a broad assortment of stylish glasses at a price tag that allows the customer to collect and accessorize according to all of their daily needs and desires. To enhance the buying experience, Hubble's website also features an easy-to-use virtual "try-on" feature to alleviate the potential uncertainty of ordering frames online.

For more information go to www.hubblecontacts.com/glasses . Hubble has free shipping and returns on all eyeglasses and sunglasses and offers a robust customer service program.

About Vision Path Inc.

Hubble Contacts and ContactsCart are wholly owned by Vision Path, Inc. a Delaware corporation headquartered in New York. Founded by Benjamin Cogan and Jesse Horwitz in 2016, Hubble sells its own brand of contact lenses through www.hubblecontacts.com , and other major contact lens brands through www.contactscart.com – in each case to consumers with existing contact lens prescriptions.

Contact: Andrew Ricci – 202-930-3293

Frames By Hubble offers a wide range of styles at affordable prices. (PRNewswire)

Hubble Contacts, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Hubble Contacts, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hubble Contacts, Inc.