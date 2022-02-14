Pop Culture Group Receives Industry Recognition for its Street Dance Chain SaaS Platform

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, announced today that the Company's joint venture with Shenzhen Jam Box Technology Co., Ltd ("JBT") has received industry recognition from various dance organizations, including Jamyo Easy Dance, Jingwumen Breakdance Club, and DF Dance for its street dance chain software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform.

As an important part of Pop Culture's Olympic street dance talent development plan, JBT's SaaS platform launched in December 2021. It is a platform with unified management features and is designed to be convenient to use and may reduce the operational cost for dance organizations. The JBT SaaS platform provides functions such as student files and class schedule management, which can be used and managed by all branches of a dance organization. As more organizations adapt to use it, the JBT's SaaS platform is able to be frequently optimized and upgraded. Some new updates on the JBT's SaaS platform include E-sign service and Tencent Push Notification Service, powered by Tencent Cloud, which feature a contract E-sign function, class approval, and contract notification. If the approval mode is not turned on, the JBT's SaaS platform will send text messages directly to notify customers to sign the contract electronically when applying for or renewing training. These features are expected to reduce paper usage and improve training efficiency.

Since JBT's launch, December 11, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the number of dance organizations using JBT's SaaS platform have exceeded 200 within just 20 days. The emergence of JBT's SaaS platform will break from the original offline street dance training model and promote the development of the street dance training industry. The JBT's SaaS platform is expected to advance Pop Culture's business development and the street dance talent training plan.

Most of the Company's street dance talent training plan has been constructed. A crucial part of the plan is the establishment of a street dance base that is expected to be put into use in March 2022. The Company's street dance base contains a street dance cultural corridor, a street dance studio, a street dance training multi-functional hall, a street dancer health center, apartments for dancers, and sports parks. The Company is also negotiating with relevant colleges to develop its street dance vocational education and upgrade the China Battle Championship ("CBC") this year. With the establishment of the SaaS platform for the street dance training chain and the praise received for the SaaS platform since its launch, the Company has built a network for talent discovery, basic training, competition, and special training to align with the talent development plan for the Olympics.

Mr. Zhuoqin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pop Culture, commented, "In 2022, with content as the core, collaborative data and resources as the driving force, the Company has made preparations to achieve the goal of developing of the three business groups of technology, sports, and entertainment. With the inclusion of street dance to the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the street dance industry has received significant attention and recognition, domestically and internationally. We are committed to the continuous investment and development of the street dance Olympic talent training plan to cultivate and develop more street dance talents for the China Olympic Team."

About Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchange with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.cpop.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@cpop.cn

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd