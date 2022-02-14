Marathon Petroleum Corp. Establishes 2030 Target to Reduce Absolute Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has established a 2030 target to reduce absolute Scope 3 – Category 11 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 15% below 2019 levels.

The new Scope 3 target further enhances MPC's GHG disclosures, which include reporting aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (since 2017), Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity target (since 2020), methane emissions intensity target (since 2020), third-party verification of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (since 2020), CDP long-form disclosure (since 2021), Scope 3 disclosure (since 2021), and third-party verification of Scope 3 emissions (since 2021).

"Our Scope 3 reduction target is part of our commitment to continuously improve our environmental performance while meeting society's energy needs sustainably," said MPC President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. "As the energy industry evolves, we are positioning ourselves to continue delivering positive results in an energy-diverse future."

MPC's Scope 3 target covers "Category 11: Use of Sold Products," for products manufactured at the company's refineries. Informed by guidance from the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and IPIECA, the calculation of Scope 3, Category 11 emissions is based on refinery yields because MPC's refinery yields are larger than marketed volumes.

Additionally, today MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) established a new 2030 target to reduce methane emissions intensity from its natural gas gathering and processing operations by 75% below 2016 levels. This expands the existing 2025 target to reduce methane emissions intensity 50% below 2016 levels.

More information on MPC's targets and actions to reduce climate-related risks is available on its website at www.marathonpetroleum.com/Sustainability/ .

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

