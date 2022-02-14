Submit a Tip
InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathroom Accessory to Easily Clean the Back (AUP-1345)

Published: Feb. 14, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and hands-free way to clean, exfoliate and moisturize the back with the least amount of effort," said an inventor, from Waco, Texas, "so I invented THE BACK HUG. My design could increase personal hygiene, comfort and independence for users."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to wash, exfoliate or moisturize the back. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also enhances comfort without exertion of upper extremities. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, assisted living facilities, individuals with limited mobility, etc. Additionally, it is producible in color variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-1345, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-bathroom-accessory-to-easily-clean-the-back-aup-1345-301481022.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.