iKOMG Announces A New Senior Vice President

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a leading global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announces and welcomes Mr. Arnaud Verlhac as SVP Sales West Europe and eSports GM effective immediately.

Mr. Verlhac is an experienced Director in the broadcasting, media and eSports sectors with strategic skills and extensive experience in managing international media distribution and business development. Mr. Verlhac brings with him over 20 years experience in various senior management positions including, executive VP of international distribution, international business development and managing director of eSport Division for major media & broadcasting companies such as RX France, THEMA Canal +, France 24 and Euronews.

"We are delighted to have Arnaud joining our sales executives team! iKO Media Group is rapidly growing and heading towards becoming a global leader in distribution and content management services," said David Treadway, iKOMG chairman. "Moreover, Mr. Verlhac will certainly bring his expertise to our new large scaled eSport project, involving many networks, platforms and influencers."

"I'm really thrilled to join iKO Media Group, an innovative and international leading end to end service provider for broadcasters.

"While leveraging our strong existing foundations in Western European countries, I will simultaneously prepare the launch of a large-scale project focused on eSports content, a brand new vertical tailored made for our customers around the globe, more to come…." added Arnaud Verlhac.

About Esport

Esports or Electronic sports, are competitions using video games in Major tournaments organized by International Leagues or by the Publishers (Riot Games, EA, NBA 2K etc.….). Esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions between professional players, and Pro teams. The esports industry is growing and In 2022, it's likely that the global esports market will generate somewhere in the ballpark of nearly $2 billion in revenue.

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-vesize networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to hundreds of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.

For more information, visit www.ikomg.com/news.

Press contact:

Ayellet Bar

ab@ikomg.com

View original content:

SOURCE iKO Media Group