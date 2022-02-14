DISRUPTIVE RESTAURANT GROUP BY SBE BROUGHT KUMI DIRECT FROM LAS VEGAS TO LE MERIDIEN NEW YORK

Kumi, which has a mainstay location at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, opened in the heart of Midtown Manhattan this Winter, serving Japanese Cuisine with a Korean American twist

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumi , which serves Japanese classics with a Korean American twist at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, made its New York City debut inside Le Meridien New York (120 W. 57th Street) on February 3rd. Visionary Sam Nazarian's Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG) from sbe, which has partnered with some of the culinary industry's brightest names such as Michelin starred Chef Dani Garcia and Dario Cecchini just brought NYC's hottest new sushi concept to life with rising star Executive Chef Anastacia Song helming the kitchen. Kumi spans 4,200 square feet and boasts indoor seating for up to 130 guests.

New York native Anastacia Song began her culinary career learning from Chef Harold Moore at Commerce. She then took on the role of Chef de Cuisine at Jersey City's Porta for two years before returning to New York City in 2016 to work at Martha in Fort Greene, followed by Phil & Anne's Good Time Lounge in Cobble Hill and Treehaus in Midtown Manhattan. Song went on to become Executive Chef for LDV Hospitality's American Cut in 2018. In 2021, Chef Song was hired by DRG to helm the kitchen at Kumi at Le Meridien New York where she harmonizes modern Japanese and Korean American cuisine into an unforgettable ballad to both cultures.

Commenting on her new menu for Kumi, Executive Chef Anastacia Song said, "I was inspired to create a menu that matches the bold flavor of New York City and the sophisticated palate of our diners. Kumi's new menu has something for everyone, East-Asian ingredients coupled with Korean flair and best of all our ingredients are all sustainably sourced, providing a feel-good menu to satisfy one's every craving."

Signature Kumi menu items include an A5 Wagyu Striploin, Green Tea Smoked Chicken, Miso Glazed Black Cod, Gochujang Glazed Salmon and Galbi Braised Short Rib served with wild mushrooms, truffle and charred pear. The restaurant also offers a list of creative specialty rolls include the Hot Mess with poke sashimi, Mani Kama, avocado and Screaming O Sauce, Kumikaze with Cajun salmon, asparagus and yuzu yogurt and the Vegan Roll with Romaine, asparagus, cucumber, assorted seaweed salad and sesame. Kumi will also offer classic starters, cool shared plates, warm shared plates, salads, sides, nigiri and sashimi as well as maki and dessert. Playfully named specialty cocktails include Seeing Stars with Shochu, Sake, Plum Wine, Lemongrass, Yuzu, Lemon and Shiso Leaves and Peach Don't Kill My Vibe with Japanese Whisky, Pisco, Pulque, Peach, Apricot, Lemon and Orange Bitters. Japanese whisky, beer, sake, Junmai, Ginjo and Daiginjo will also be offered in addition to an extensive fine wine list.

"With the Disruptive Restaurant Group, we've always prided ourselves with being on the cutting edge of culinary cuisine and technique and we are thrilled to bring Kumi, a Las Vegas favorite to New York City," said Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe. Nazarian added, "Chef Anastacia Song and the team at Kumi have created a decadent menu that pushes the boundaries of what Japanese cuisine can be."

Kumi is open Tuesday - Saturday from 5pm-10pm. Reservations can be made via OpenTable and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit www.kumirestaurant.com .

About Disruptive Restaurant Group:

Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG) by sbe, led by visionary Sam Nazarian, incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants within the portfolio include Kumi, Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Sa'Moto by Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails and Casa Dani by Michel Chef Dani Garcia.

