Brennan Acquires 50 Acres in Walton, KY

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States has acquired 50 acres along Dixie Highway (Route 25) in Walton, KY. Brennan intends to develop a state-of-the-art, modern, cross-dock distribution building totaling 575,000 square feet. A centrally located logistics hub, the Northern Kentucky area is home to the greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and is also home to both Amazon's new 3.5 million square foot Prime Air Hub and DHL's Global Superhub.

The greater Cincinnati industrial market has seen robust net absorption over the past few years and especially the Northern Kentucky submarket. The southern corridor along I-75 provides companies access to a strong labor force with its close proximity to the CVG airport, and to the UPS WorldPort hub 70 miles south in Louisville.

"This is a world class distribution location. We are eager to introduce our new development to our broker community and their tenant clients," said Doug Lance, Vice President of Brennan Investment Group. Brennan expects a Spring 2023 delivery.

"The proposed new development is designed to accommodate from one to four users, providing ultimate flexibility to accommodate a wide range of needs," explained Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "This development is part of Brennan's overall strategy of building a portfolio of Class A distribution facilities in major markets throughout the United States."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 11 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

