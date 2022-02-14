Assan Aluminyum achieves certified in global sustainability performance standards by the ASI

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assan Aluminyum, a subsidiary of Kibar Holding, has received the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard Certification, after a successful on-site audit. ASI is the first and foremost initiative that sets the framework for sustainability in the global aluminium industry. The Performance Standard Certification certifies that Assan Aluminyum's Tuzla and Dilovasi production and recycling facilities are in conformance with global sustainability standards.

Assan Aluminyum, one of the two largest aluminium foil manufacturers in Europe, aims to be more sustainable, based on its commitment to global environmental, social and governance principles.

ASI sets the global benchmark for sustainability in the global aluminium sector, establishing criteria for member companies that address key social, governance and environmental issues such as business integrity, transparency, material stewardship, greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, human and labor rights. The ASI Performance Standard aims to provide a common, global standard for the aluminium value chain on sustainability performance.

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI, said: "We warmly congratulate Assan Alüminyum on the successful transition from a provisional status certification to a full three-year ASI Performance Standard Certification. Despite changing site visit restrictions associated with COVID-19, the company has now been able to provide access to the relevant facilities, allowing all ASI Standard criteria to be successfully assessed, enabling a full certification. We are pleased that Assan Alüminyum can continue to demonstrate their strong commitment to sustainability and provide their customers with assurance through ASI Certification that their remelting and rolling activities are carried out in a responsible manner."

Assan Aluminyum offsets its scope 2 emissions with I-REC certificates generated through its renewable energy production and reduces its carbon footprint through its in-house recycling activities, state-of-the-art filtration systems and energy efficiency projects. The company has a strong corporate governance structure, certified in ISO31000 Risk Management and ISO22301 Business Continuity. The company's General Manager, Goksal Gungor, states: "As sustainability is one of our core values at Assan Aluminyum, among reliability, flexibility and innovation, we have planned a series of sustainability investments over the next 3 years, worth over 95 million dollars, which shows our dedication to global sustainability principles. We are very delighted to have received the ASI Performance Standard Certificate, which serves as a proof of our company's maturity level in our sustainability journey and also guides us to improve our sustainability even further in the future."

