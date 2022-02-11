See Nelly for Just $15 at Mardi Gras Southeast Texas in Beaumont February 24-27, 2022

BEAUMONT, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than in the "Cajun capital of Texas." Mardi Gras Southeast Texas (MGSET) will be making its return to Beaumont, Texas at The Event Centre (700 Crockett St.) on February 24 -27, 2022. MGSET will offer a weekend filled with Cajun culture, live music, food, parades, rides, and so much more.

Mardi Gras Southeast Texas - Beaumont - February 24-27, 2022 (PRNewswire)

* Parades * Concerts * Carnivals * And Food with Cajun Flair in Texas-Sized Portions.

Attendees will be in for a treat with parades, the opportunity to join or start a Krewe, carnival rides and games, and of course, entertainment. Country music singer Tyler Farr will be playing Friday, February 25, 2022; rap singer, Nelly, is headlining Saturday, February 26, 2022, and the Los Chicos Del 512 - The Selena Experience will take place on Sunday, February 27, 2022. There will also be Zydeco, Swamp Pop, and Jazz music to enjoy throughout the weekend.

In addition to the musical acts, see the Budweiser Clydesdales, catch performances by Exotic Wings, Magic Poodles, All Things Wild White Tigers, Dallas the Fire Eater, ride the mechanical bull, or take a picture with Oliver the African Watusi. City of Beaumont Director of Event Services, Emily Wheeler, said, "This weekend festival is perfect for all ages and should not be missed."

Neches River is hosting the Capes and Crowns 5K and 1K run on Saturday, February 26, 2022, and Wagner Carnival will be onsite with state fair quality rides. The KidZone, sponsored by Beaumont Emergency Hospital, will allow young attendees to participate in games and win prizes for free on Saturday and Sunday from noon - 6 p.m.

"We pride ourselves in giving visitors from near and far authentic experiences that are unapologetically Beaumont and encapsulate all that Southeast Texas has to offer," said Christina Lokey, Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau Marketing Director.

On Sunday, February 27, 2022, enjoy a Jazz Brunch with Dr. Jimmy Simmons and Band at The Event Centre on the Lake. Tickets are required and may be purchased online through Ticketmaster or the Beaumont Civic Center Box Office.

This four-day event lends itself to the perfect weekend for all ages wanting to experience some Cajun fun and Texas hospitality. Advanced wristbands for the event are available online .

SOURCE City of Beaumont - CVB