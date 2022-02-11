RegeneRx Consultant to Receive Prestigious Award for Contributions in Field of Health

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair, and regeneration, today announced that Dr. Hynda K. Kleinman, a consultant to the Company, will receive the Second Biennial Dr. Gertrude Herzfeld International Jewish Woman of the Year Prize for Health. Dr. Kleinman will be the first living Jewish female in the world to receive the prestigious Herzfeld Prize. Her career and personal life emulate and mirror the historic achievements of Dr. Herzfeld both in health and the advancement of women in science.

Dr. Kleinman has published over 440 papers and been awarded ten patents, three of which have been successfully commercialized. One of her inventions, Matrigel, is used worldwide and was among the top 15 National Institutes of Health (NIH) patents bearing royalties for many years. While at NIH she conducted seminal research on thymosin beta 4, a regenerative protein, currently in phase 3 clinical trials for eye and skin injuries.

She has received numerous national / international awards for her scientific accomplishments, including the Hildegard Doerenkamp-Gerhardt Zbinden Award for developing "an in vitro assay for screening anti-cancer compounds that spares animals." She received the Debio Peptide Award for identifying a peptide that inhibits cancer growth and metastases, the WISE (Women in Science and Engineering) Award for "being the most outstanding woman scientist in the federal government", and the Senior Woman in Science Award from the American Society for Cell Biology for "her scientific achievement and strong commitment to the fostering of women in science." She also chaired the Committee on the Status of Intramural Scientist at NIH.

Dr. Kleinman has been a consultant for the last 16 years and is currently a science consultant to various clinical stage biotech companies, including RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its U.S. joint venture, ReGenTree LLC, to develop treatments for dry eye syndrome and neurotrophic keratitis, among other medical indications.

She has been a long-time champion for women in science both at the NIH and throughout the world. She was appointed by the Director of the NIH to a committee to help identify impediments to the advancement of women within the Institutes.

Dr. Gertrude Herzfeld (1890-1981) was proudly Jewish and the first female pediatric surgeon who worked in Edinburgh and was the second female fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, Scotland. In 2020, the Edinburgh Jewish Cultural Centre, in partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, established the Herzfeld Prize to recognize, honor and promote outstanding Jewish women in the field of health. Dr. Herzfeld was posthumously awarded the first prize in 2020.

The Second Biennial Herzfeld Prize will be presented during a ceremony connected with International Women's Day on 6 March 2022 at the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, cardiac/neuro and dermal indications, four active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea and Japan, among others), and the EU, and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements from us, our partners, consultants, third-party organizations, or within research published by third parties. There can be no assurance that positive results from any research or clinical trial by the Company, its collaborators, or independent parties in the U.S. or any other country will result in subsequent clinical confirmation or future value. There can also be no assurance that any of the Company's drug candidates will result in any approved products in the U.S. or any other country. Please view risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings it makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update this information, as a result of future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

