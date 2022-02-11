Integrated Ventures Is Scheduled To Report Record 6-Month Revenues Of $4,462,979 And 2nd-Quarter Of $2,547,891

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: INTV), ("Company") is expected to file Q2/2022 Report, after the market close on 02/11/2022 or prior to the market open, on 02/14/2022, for financial period, ending on December 31, 2021.

Key highlights are as follow:

Total Revenues, consisting of (1) cryptocurrency mining and (2) sales of mining equipment, have increased to $2,547,891.00 (Q2/2022) vs $1,915,088.00 (Q1/2022).

Total Revenues for 6-month period, have increased to $4,462,979.00 ( December 31, 2021 ) from $264,347.00 ( December 31, 2020 ).

Gross mining profits for Q2, excluding mining related operational expenses and related party employment compension, have reached $1,736,493.00 .

The Company's 6-month gross mining profits, excluding mining related operational expenses and related party employment compension, have reached $2,578,638.00 ( December 31, 2021 ) vs loss of $87,710.00 ( December 31,2021 ).

Shareholder's Equity has increased to $16,162,494.00 (December 31,2021) from 13,363,965.00 ( June 30, 2021 ).

The total for Property and Mining Equipment has reached $10,066,751.00 ( December 31, 2021 ).

The balance for Digital Currencies was $460,487.00 ( December 31,2021 ).

"In terms of total mining revenues, Q1-Q2, 2022 were INTV's best 6-month to date. Moving forward, the Company will continue to look for ways to (1) expand operations and (2) improve bottomline. Next 60 days, INTV intends to finalize some of on-going strategic M&A initiatives and expects to commence cryptocurrency operations, in our new facility, located in Tioga, PA," said Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc.

About Integrated Ventures Inc: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.integratedventuresinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact:

Steve Rubakh

CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc.

+1-215-613-1111

sr@integratedventures.io

