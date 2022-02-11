iCreditWorks Announces Remy Parker as Director of Strategic Accounts for Its Expanding Point-of-Sale Financing Platform

Remy Parker, formerly National Director of Strategic Accounts at Young Innovations, joins iCreditWorks and will lead business development for the Company as it reimagines consumer financing at the Point-of-Sale.

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, announced today the addition of Remy Parker as Director of Strategic Accounts to its expanding executive team. Parker, formerly National Director of Strategic Accounts at Young Innovations, has managed successful sales teams in the dental, biotechnology, and medical device industries and will now drive strategic partnerships for iCreditWorks' go-to-market activities within the dental sector.

"I have built strong relationships with the leadership teams of established and new network dental providers," says Parker. "I'm excited to join iCreditWorks and help dentists leverage "Point-of-Sale" financing to increase case acceptance and ensure that patients receive the care they deserve."

In his new role, Parker will report to Chris Wright, iCreditWorks' Chief Growth Officer, and lead sales and partnerships for the Company among network dental providers across North America.

"Remy is a great addition to our team," says Wright. "His deep experience and understanding of the dental market will enable us to identify strategic partnerships with top-tier dental networks throughout the industry."

iCreditWorks continues its mission to build a team of market-leading executives with extensive experience across business development, technology, product management, and strategy to ensure the success of the platform across verticals and market segments.

About iCreditWorks

iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience with a broad "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing product suite, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.icreditworks.com .

