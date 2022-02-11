Forbes Names The Andersons, Inc. One of America's Best Employers

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers of 2022. This prestigious awards list was announced on February 10, 2022, and can currently be found on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected this year's honorees through an independent survey applied to a sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"We are honored to be listed as one of America's best employers and proud this selection was based on positive feedback from our own colleagues," stated The Andersons President and CEO Pat Bowe. "Our Statement of Principles forms the basis for our mission and corporate vision. It guides our decision-making process and how we do business, and it clearly states our responsibility to our employees. We value our employees and believe that differences in people are a strength when they are focused on a common goal. This is what motivates us to continue to work to be their employer of choice."

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

