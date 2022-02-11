Dodge Chief Donut Maker applicants have until Tuesday, February 28 to submit videos

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Submission videos to be reviewed and evaluated by a Dodge panel that includes champion wrestler Bill Goldberg

Aspiring donut makers can go to DodgeGarage.com now to apply

Ten finalists will ultimately compete for the chief donut maker title through a series of elimination rounds, ultimately whittling the candidates down to the final two; more details to be announced in weeks to come

Chief donut maker position will be officially announced this spring

Chief donut maker is part of the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future

Aspiring chief donut makers have until Feb. 28 to submit their video entries for the position. Dodge began taking applications Jan. 20, 2022, with a deadline of Feb. 28, 2022. Applicants need to show, in a short video (maximum length of two minutes), that they embody the spirit of the founding Dodge Brothers. Aspiring donut makers can apply online and view all the rules and regulations.

The brand has already received more than 135,000 entries to date and nearly 1.3 million site views on the chief donut maker landing page. The Brotherhood of Muscle clearly has a taste for donuts. View video footage of some submissions.

The chief donut maker will be a Dodge ambassador, decked out in Dodge gear, driving a Dodge SRT Hellcat, rubbing shoulders with celebs at epic auto events and leveling up at Radford Racing School while making a mouthwatering $150,000 paycheck – and they don't even have to quit their day job.

Dodge has enlisted champion wrestler Bill Goldberg to oversee a competition between the top 10 finalists that will put their talents to the test. Contestants will be thrown into wild, hot-seat scenarios, including racing a Dodge horsepower heavyweight (with a professional driver on a closed track). This series of eliminations will then be aired like a reality TV show with the final episode revealing Dodge's new chief donut maker this spring.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

