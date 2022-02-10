VITAS® Healthcare Inpatient Hospice Unit Opens at Sunrise Health and Rehabilitation Center

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of South Florida's City of Sunrise now have increased access to high-quality hospice care through the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit (IPU) at Sunrise Health and Rehabilitation Center. The newly remodeled hospice wing is expected to care for more than 500 Broward County patients each year.

"As the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, we are privileged to serve and support patients who require levels of care beyond routine hospice service," said Kathleen Coronado, general manager for VITAS in Broward County. "The availability of this hospice unit helps ease the concerns of hospice patients and their families, relieving some of the burden on hospital staff and rooms, while providing the high level of compassionate care that VITAS is known for."

The VITAS IPU includes 16 private patient rooms with special amenities for families and visitors, private areas for quiet conversation and reflection, and overnight accommodations for guests, in adherence to current COVID-19 regulations.

Patients receive high-acuity care, as needed for their individualized care plan, including medicine and nutrition, and modalities to ease pain and other symptoms.

VITAS IPUs offer a temporary home away from home for patients near the end of life when symptoms can no longer be managed in their preferred setting of care. Patients receive 24/7 care from an interdisciplinary VITAS team comprising a physician, nurse, social worker, chaplain, volunteer and bereavement expert. Together, the team attends to the medical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of patients and their families.

Patients can experience comfort via specialized therapies, Paw Pals® pet visits and care specific to the unique needs of veterans near the end of life, including bedside salutes and virtual-reality Honor Flight experiences.

VITAS has provided hospice care in Broward County since 1980 in patients' homes, their preferred care settings or inpatient units. Clinicians and care teams are available 24/7 to provide care and answer questions.

