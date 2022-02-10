REALOGY ISSUES 2021 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today released the 2021 edition of the Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report.

A driving force for positive change in the real estate industry and beyond, in the 2021 CSR report Realogy reflects on the power of homeownership and impact of its businesses in paving a path for progress. This year's report highlights the ways Realogy – supported by its employees, franchise owners, and affiliated agents – champions progress for various communities.

"At Realogy, our business helps people realize their future, one front door at a time. The homesale transaction truly moves the world - changing communities, creating stability, and building a foundation of opportunity for generations to come," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's president and chief executive officer. "We have long recognized our role as a change-maker not only for our customers but also for the employees, affiliated brokers and agents, and communities we serve. Over the years, we have paved a path for progress that we continue to expand and enhance."

Notable highlights:

Integrity: For 10 consecutive years, Realogy has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for its commitment to integrity. With a decade of recognition, Realogy joins a special group that includes fewer than 25 percent of total honorees.

Culture: Realogy continued to build upon its culture of inclusion through diversity and inclusion committees across the enterprise and its eight diverse Employee Resource Groups. In 2021, the company launched Real Career Connections, a new mentorship program for employees of color; established commitments to attract and retain diverse talent; and identified new opportunities to advance equity and inclusion in a hybrid culture.

Empowering Diversity: The Company expanded its The Company expanded its Inclusive Ownership Program , which encourages entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities to franchise with one of Realogy's brands via financial investment and mentorship support, and What Moves Her , an initiative designed to inspire more women real estate professionals.

Wellness: In 2021 Realogy increased its focus on supporting and educating employees about work-life harmony as it embraced a virtual and hybrid working dynamic and was awarded the 2021 Cigna Well-being Award for having an Outstanding Culture of Well-being.

Environment: Realogy is conscious of its environmental impact and believes there are positive environmental benefits to some of its recent business moves, such as the transformation of Realogy's Madison, N.J. , office to an open-plan innovation hub, shifting to remote work for approximately half of its employees, and the increased digitization of elements of the homesale transaction for affiliated agents and brokers.

For more background on Realogy's environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, read the full 2021 Realogy CSR Report.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,800 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

