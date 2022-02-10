Oracle and Telefónica Tech Partner to Offer Global Cloud Services

MADRID and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Telefónica Tech today announced an agreement to jointly offer cloud platform-as-a-service and applications to enterprises and public sector organizations across Telefónica Tech's customer base. The services will be delivered through a global partnership which will enable Telefónica Tech to offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services as part of its portfolio as well as support clients through professional and managed services.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle) (PRNewswire)

To support the increasing demand for cloud services in Spain, Telefónica will also become the host partner for the Oracle Cloud Madrid Region. The new region will be designed to provide Spanish business and public sector customers with a broad and consistent set of cloud services with low latency, high performance, and the highest security standards. It will also help customers with business continuity and address their in-country data residency and compliance requirements. The Madrid region is Oracle's first cloud region in Spain, and one of at least 44 cloud regions Oracle plans to open by the end of 2022, continuing one of the fastest expansions of any major cloud provider.

Telefónica Tech has one of the broadest portfolios of managed and professional cloud services in the market, including infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings, with the ability to provide customized services that meet the needs of its customers with the best technologies available. The company has a highly-qualified team of more than 3,000 expert professionals with the highest certifications in cloud services and cybersecurity who provide services to Telefónica Group's 5.5 million B2B customers in 175 countries.

With built-in security, superior performance, high availability and lower cost, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) provides a next-generation cloud infrastructure designed for mission-critical and cloud-native workloads in large enterprise and public sector environments. Oracle's hybrid and multi-cloud strategy aligns closely with Telefonica's goal of ensuring that all customer data is hosted regionally or in-country where possible, and customers have a cloud solution that meets their data sovereignty needs.

"With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, we are complementing Telefonica's robust cloud services offering with a cloud platform that has seen strong growth over the last year as customers all over the world use it to run their most mission-critical workloads in the cloud," said Albert Triola, SVP & Country Leader Oracle Spain. "Our partnership with Telefonica also comes at a propitious moment for Spain, with the ongoing application of EU recovery funds to boost cloud adoption and business competitiveness in the country. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to providing Spanish businesses and public sector entities with a secure and scalable cloud services platform that helps accelerate the adoption of AI, machine learning and other new technologies in organizations of all sizes and sectors."

"One of the key drivers for success in the cloud market is to help our customers in their digital transformation by offering a complete and differential portfolio with the support of reference partners. This agreement with Oracle will allow us to expand our cloud services and strengthen our strategic positioning in PaaS, as well as reinforce our value proposition in databases and middleware applications with one of the market leaders," said María Jesús Almazor, CEO of Cybersecurity & Cloud at Telefónica Tech.

Oracle and Telefónica España recently announced a multi-year agreement to migrate the operator's mission-critical commercial and operational systems to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and accelerate the development of new communication services for consumers and businesses.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Telefónica Tech

Telefónica Tech is the leading company in digital transformation. The company offers a wide range of services and integrated technological solutions in Cybersecurity, Cloud, IoT, Big Data, and Blockchain. For more information, please visit: https://telefonicatech.com

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle