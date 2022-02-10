Mage Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Mage Technologies, Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the Mage Technologies, Inc. System.

Mage Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based community management and virtual event platform to customers throughout the United States.

Mage Technologies, Inc. was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com .

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates to Mage Technologies, Inc.'s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

About Mage

Founded in 2020 by Tommy Dang and Xiaoyou Wang, Mage is a collaborative AI tool for product developers. We believe in a world where every business can deliver transformational experiences to their customers. Our mission is to equip developers with accessible AI technology so they can deliver magical experiences to their users. For more information, visit www.mage.ai or at https://www.mage.ai/chat

