Discover Puerto Rico partners with Christian Cowan to Bring "Puerto Rico Sunshine" to the world via his New York Fashion Week Show The new Puerto Rico Sunshine color, created by the Pantone Color Institute, will also be available for consumers as partnerships with Puerto Rican brands are announced

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico , the Island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), announced today its collaboration with fashion designer Christian Cowan for his New York Fashion Week show on February 11, 2022. Inspired by his travels to the Island and its exuberant colors, Cowan created a one-of-a-kind dress in the color Puerto Rico Sunshine to spotlight the Island's vibrancy to the world. Puerto Rico Sunshine will continue to make its way through the fashion world this year through a collaboration with Ana G. Mendez University where fashion students will have the opportunity to showcase their creations inspired by the color at Puerto Rico's premier fashion week, San Juan Moda, which will take place in the spring.

"Puerto Rico is an insanely colorful, amazing place. It's such a stark contrast from the UK where I am from and New York, where I now live, where winters are gloomy and gray. I wanted to capture that warmth and beauty in the design in an updated silhouette of one of my classics. We used an incredible sequin fabric that embodies the unique color of Puerto Rico. I wanted to create something that can be worn by anyone wanting to dream themselves away to a night out in San Juan," said Christian Cowan.

"We are delighted to partner with Christian Cowan on this project," said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico. "His design encapsulates the vibrancy of the Island and showcases the importance of travel for creative inspiration. We're happy to share this spirit and invite travelers to visit Puerto Rico to experience our sunshine for themselves."

The coveted Christian Cowan dress will be available for private order. Consumers can also get their own piece of Christian Cowan Puerto Rico Sunshine with a limited-edition crop top soon available at ChristianCowan.com. Even more, Discover Puerto Rico is excited to partner with several local businesses that will bring Puerto Rico Sunshine to life by creating limited-edition products that will be available for purchase. In the upcoming months, brands like Bettina Cosmetics and Rogative will announce their very own Puerto Rico Sunshine merchandise.

Last month, Discover Puerto Rico announced Puerto Rico Sunshine, a color created by Pantone, developed based on the findings of Puerto Rican physicist and Professor at the University of Puerto Rico Hector J. Jimenez, PhD. According to Pantone Color Institute, Puerto Rico Sunshine celebrates the spirited, open-hearted and passionate character of the Island. An exuberant and exotic red orange hue, infused with energizing warmth and a gregarious presence, Puerto Rico Sunshine radiates excitement, sending a message of enthusiasm and spontaneous adventure.

With no passport, currency exchange, or international phone plan required for U.S. citizens, Puerto Rico is the perfect place for those looking for the balance of unparalleled cultural experiences, award-winning beaches, world-class culinary delights, natural wonders, and heart-pounding adventure in their future trip.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Puerto Rico saw overwhelming record-breaking tourism figures in 2021 and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the United States, with 94.2% of the eligible population having received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 83.9% fully vaccinated. It is recommended that visitors check entry requirements prior to visiting Puerto Rico. For more information about the destination, follow Discover Puerto Rico's social channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

About Christian Cowan:

Christian Cowan represents New York nightlife re-defined for the modern woman. After studying at Central Saint Martins in London, Christian moved to New York and established a celebrity fan base that spans multiple industries. Having outfitted some of the world's biggest stars, Christian has partnered with global consumer brands to bring his signature head turning style to fashion fans around the world. For more information visit ChristianCowan.com

