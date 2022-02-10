Coalition of Trade Associations and Nonprofits Applauds Senate Introduction of the Bipartisan Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of over 70 organizations representing a variety of charitable nonprofits and trade associations commended U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Scott (R-SC), Mark Warner (D-VA), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) on today's introduction of the Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act and urged swift passage of the bill to restore 2021 fourth-quarter access to the credit.

Introduction comes on the heels of a letter sent by the coalition imploring the Biden Administration and Congress to restore the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). The letter notes that the now-prolonged recovery has stalled rehiring and cast a veil of financial uncertainty for employers.

The Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act originated in the House with U.S. Reps. Carol Miller (R-WV), Kevin Hern (R-OK), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) introducing H.R. 6161 in December. The bill now boasts 54 bipartisan co-sponsors.

NAMA and 23 additional coalition members have commented on the bill. Access the full complement of comments online from the following organizations:

National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA)

Associated Builders & Contractors

American Society of Travel Advisors

ASAE

Associated General Contractors of America

Argentum

National Employment Opportunity Network

Hotel Association of New York City

IAAPA, The Global Association for the Attractions Industry

International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA)

Independent Office Products & Furniture Dealers Alliance

Independent Sector

International Franchise Association

ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association

Jewish Federations of North America

League of American Orchestras

National Association of Theatre Owners

NFIB

National Council of Nonprofits

National Restaurant Association

NetworkPeninsula

Professional Non-Profit Theater Coalition

The Payroll Group

YMCA OF THE USA

