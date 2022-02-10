Businessolver Named to Forbes 2022 America's Best Employers List

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, today has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2022 list of America's Best Employers. The 2022 list, presented jointly each year by Forbes and Statista Inc., was published Feb. 10, naming Businessolver at No. 11 in their industry, and 111 overall.

"To earn a spot on any 'best' list for employers is an honor for any chief executive; however, to be awarded such distinction from a publication as valued and respected as Forbes is extra special," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver CEO and President. "On behalf of our more than 1,300 Solvers—who truly are the ones that made this honor even possible—I offer our appreciation to Forbes and Statista. As we approach our 25th year, this honor accentuates my belief that our employees are our greatest asset and key for delivering our mission — "grow our business – delight our clients"."

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey fielded to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees at companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

To view the entire 2022 America's Best Employer list visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/?sh=66c54cc8210f

