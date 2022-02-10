Avocados From Mexico Extends Big Game Experience to Fashion Lovers with Launch of #AvoGlowUp TikTok Challenge Produce Brand Invites Fans to Glow Up with Avocado-Inspired Apparel in Limited Time SoHo "Store of Goodness"

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the week leading up to the Big Game, the virtual closet in the Avocados From Mexico (AFM) digital House of Goodness is coming to life in SoHo.

Dallas Stephens Avocados Glow Jumpsuit (PRNewswire)

New York City style mavens can stop by the "Store of Goodness," a limited time pop-up located in Funny Pretty Nice at 64 MacDougal Street, from February 8-13 to experience the new Avocado Glow Apparel Collection and share their #AvoGlowUp. The pop-up is a physical extension of the brand's digital House of Goodness Big Game hub. Both experiences are designed to give visitors a look into the #AlwaysGood world of avocados leading up the biggest occasion of the year for guacamole and avocados1.

AFM partnered with #MadeMeBuyIt and 20 TikTok influencers based in New York City to pilot a novel RaaS (Retail as a Service) concept. Influencers including Alexis Williams and Natalie Wojtanowski visited the Store of Goodness earlier this week to kick off the #AvoGlowUp #AlwaysGood Challenge, using an avocado to transition from wearing everyday outfits to eye-catching Avocado Glow ensembles from the collection while dancing to the rhythm of the Avocados From Mexico jingle. Now, they're inviting TikTok users across the country to join them in the challenge by sharing what makes them #AvoGlowUp as they add avocados to their own videos.

"We're thrilled to partner with Avocados From Mexico to bring our novel RaaS concept to the industry for the first time," said Ben Kosinski, CEO and Founder of #MadeMeBuyIt. "AFM is known for disruptive marketing, so they are a perfect partner to bring this first-to-market TikTok retail concept to life."

This is the first time Avocados From Mexico is showcasing its avocado-inspired apparel in both the digital world through TikTok and the physical world through the Store of Goodness. The activation is part of the Avocados From Mexico's "Always Good" brand campaign – as there are few other foods that can combine good taste, good for you2 and good times like avocados do. The color of the apparel line, Avocado Glow, is inspired by the unique yellow-green gradient color you find when opening a perfectly ripe avocado.

"To complement our branded multichannel Big Game activation, we orchestrated a cohesive physical-digital experience that not only connects the two worlds seamlessly, but also leverages the sales-driving power of TikTok to connect with online audiences from a physical location. Additionally, this unexpected move allows the quirkiness of our brand to shine" said Ivonne Kinser, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for Avocados From Mexico.

To learn more about AFM, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico), Twitter (@AvosFromMexico) or TikTok (@avosfrommexico).



About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

1 AFM shopper journey/A&U Study 2021

2 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/

CONTACT: Ana Ambrosi, aambrosi@avocadosfrommexico.com

Dallas Stephens Avocado Suit (PRNewswire)

Avocados From Mexico logo (PRNewsfoto/Avocados From Mexico) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico