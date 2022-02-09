Zentist Launches Revenue Cycle Management Bootcamp for Group Dentistry

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentist, the automated dental insurance claims processing platform, today announced the launch of the dental industry's first revenue cycle management (RCM) bootcamp designed specifically for professionals working at dental support organizations (DSOs) in the United States.

The Dental RCM Bootcamp for DSO professionals will be held March 24-26, 2022 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. (PRNewswire)

The bootcamp is set to take place from March 24 to 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. It will bring together DSO industry professionals and RCM subject matter experts in an in-person learning environment. Attendees will participate in educational and networking sessions. They will gain exposure to the strategies of leading organizations in such processes as eligibility and benefits verification, claims submission, payment posting, denial management, accounts receivable (A/R) follow up, as well as RCM data analytics.

"Unlike the U.S. medical industry where I've previously worked with hospitals and health systems, there is a lack of dental industry specific curriculum for professionals working within or overseeing the RCM function at DSOs," said Sina S. Amiri, the co-organizer of the bootcamp. "Most existing dental industry conferences covering topics related to dental insurance billing attract attendees working at solo practices and are often taught by those who have not had the benefit of gaining operations leadership experience at a DSO."

In addition to Mr. Amiri who ran the national operations of a private equity backed DSO prior to building industry partnerships at Zentist, instructors teaching at the bootcamp will include:

Dr. Tarek Aly – Co-founder & COO of Orthodent Management and Modern Smiles

Teresa Williams – Chief Operations Officer at Dental Express

Ellie Naderi – Operating Partner at Latticework Capital Management

Jenny Organista – Director of Revenue Cycle Operations at Underbite Management

Dr. Wayne Silverman – Dental Director at Dominion National

Harold Gornbein – Founding Partner of Apex Reimbursement Specialists

Farhad Attaie – TED Resident and Co-founder of hellosmile

Shadan Shamloo – Subject Matter Expert in Clearinghouse Industry Operations at Zentist

"Zentist has recruited subject matter experts who understand the challenges of operational scalability and the complexities of RCM centralization, particularly in a fast-paced, mergers and acquisitions-driven environment. I'm thrilled to be sharing my personal expertise in the DSO industry with the attendees of their upcoming bootcamp," said Dr. Tarek Aly, Co-founder & COO of OrthoDent Management and Modern Smiles.

Topics that will be covered in the RCM bootcamp include:

Improving the cash flow and enterprise value of your DSO

Tracking and analyzing key performance indicators

Developing RCM leaders within your organization

Setting up correct fee schedules and insurance profiles

Insurance verification, credentialing and fee negotiations

Understanding the applications of robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, computer vision and advanced technologies

Healthcare law, state regulations and compliance for RCM

The role of clearinghouses in the dental industry and how to select the right one for your dental group

To request more information or to register for the bootcamp, please visit www.zentist.io/events/rcm-bootcamp.

About Zentist

Zentist is a platform that uses advanced technology to simplify and automate insurance revenue cycle management (RCM) for dental practices. At a time when dental businesses lose an estimated $2.1 billion due to legacy billing systems, Zentist leverages robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to place otherwise tedious billing tasks on autopilot. Zentist's platform is fully and easily scalable to meet the more complex billing needs of the modern dental industry—which has been marked by aggressive consolidation and unprecedented pressures for scaling RCM. Its software minimizes human error, maximizes insurance payout, provides advanced analytics on revenue, and improves the patient-provider relationship. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit www.zentist.io .

