Woodruff Sawyer Announces Bill Urick to Lead Northern California Employee Benefits Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced Bill Urick has joined the company to lead the Northern California Employee Benefits Practice. Bringing over 35 years of Commercial and Benefits brokerage experience to the role, Bill most recently led a large Healthcare Benefits Practice in California for a division of Assured Partners and held previous leadership roles at Johnson & Higgins, Marsh and A.J. Gallagher.

As Northern California Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Bill will be responsible for the growth and profit of the Northern California Benefits Practice, developing and attracting talent, and service excellence for clients.

Urick says "I am thrilled to join the Woodruff Sawyer team - a 100 year old privately held service organization committed to its people, and its clients. I am looking forward to working with the very best people in the industry, and to continue serving our clients."

Kathy Prosser, Woodruff Sawyer Senior Vice President and National Employee Benefits Practice Leader adds, "We are thrilled to have Bill's industry experience, client focus and people leadership at a time when there are big market shifts. His fresh perspective will help us move faster to set Woodruff Sawyer apart."

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

