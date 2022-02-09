THE TRŪ SHRIMP COMPANIES, INC. POSTPONES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

BALATON, Minn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc. ("trū Shrimp"), a leader in U.S. shrimp aquaculture innovation, today announced that it has postponed its previously announced initial public offering. trū Shrimp made the decision based on adverse market conditions and will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed initial public offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by calling (612) 326-1305, or by emailing syndicate@lakestreetcm.com; or Maxim Group LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by calling (212) 895- 3745, or by emailing syndicate@maximgrp.com.

trū Shrimp is a seafood and biopolymer company that produces premium consumer shrimp of varying sizes, chitosan for medical applications made from its shrimp shell tissue, and a high protein, low-fat pet food ingredient. From its inception in 2014, the Company has pioneered the development and commercialization of a breakthrough, scalable, and shallow-water indoor aquaculture platform that enables controlled and predictable production of shrimp and shrimp shell tissue. trū Shrimp's patented and proprietary Tidal Basin Technology was engineered to ensure industry-leading food safety, supply chain traceability, and measured and documented sustainability.

