Salience Health Implements iTether's Care Management Platform to Improve Treatment Outcomes for Depression Patients

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTether Technologies, Inc. and Salience Health, a leading healthcare provider based in Plano, Texas have announced an agreement to implement iTether's care management platform for depression patients receiving Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy, to improve patient engagement and adherence to their treatment plans.

"We are excited to partner with Salience Health and provide our digital care platform to support their depression patients" said Bradley D. Wilde, Founder and CEO of iTether. "Over 16 million adults 18 years and older suffer from depression, the leading cause of disability in adults in the U.S. The iTether portal and mobile application will be used to significantly improve patient engagement and connection to their Salience Health care team, driving improved outcomes for their depression patients receiving TMS therapy."

Joel Bailleu, Chief Strategy Officer at Salience Health said, "We have implemented iTether's platform with our clinical staff at 3 locations, who are supporting their depression treatment program for patients either qualified to receive TMS, receiving TMS therapy, or post TMS care. It is critical that our staff stay closely engaged with this population of patients we provide care to and the iTether application will dramatically improve digital engagement for them. In addition, the flexibility of their platform will help streamline workflows, enhance care coordination for our staff and most importantly improve patient care."

About Salience Health



Salience Health understands that your physical health and behavioral health are related. That's why we believe the most effective treatment comes from a seamless support team that closely collaborates with one another. Psychiatrists, family medicine physicians, advanced practice providers, licensed social workers, medical assistants, and care navigators working together as one united team under one roof, totally dedicated to you.

Salience Health treats the whole person. Body and Mind. Why? Because mental and physical health diagnosis can impact one another. When treated separately, the connection may not get detected. By treating the two together, under the same roof, the patient's total needs get addressed.

About iTether Technologies, Inc.

iTether Technologies, Inc. provides HIPAA compliant digital care technology that is customizable and scalable, connecting individuals to their care team to improve outcomes and increase wellness. iTether's engagement platform integrates with current clinical or community supervision workflows, and is applicable to any outpatient, behavioral, physical health, or criminal justice treatment plan.

www.itethertech.com

