Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School adds a powerful UVC lighting system to their lunchroom.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UV Health Group, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of antimicrobial UVC products, has teamed up with Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School (PLCS) in Beaverton, Oregon to combat airborne viruses in the school's lunchroom, The Pilgrim Café. The lunchroom is now equipped with UV Health Group's Confidence™ LED lights, with the integrated SafeAirUV™ System. This system uses protected UVC light to continuously inactivate up to 99.9996% of all airborne viruses, including COVID-19, Delta, Omicron and even the flu and common colds – especially while the kids are eating lunch.

Healthier air for students in the Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School lunchroom with UV Health Group's Confidence LED lighting / SafeAirUV Systems installed. (PRNewswire)

After researching available options on the market for keeping the air in the lunchroom clear of all viruses, PLCS and their lighting consultant, Light-Wave, selected a local Oregon company UV Health Group to install its Confidence™ LED Lighting fixtures. These fixtures include the SafeAirUV™ System which pulls all of the air in the lunchroom into a sealed chamber, filled with UVC LED light chips, which inactivates virtually all virus particles from the air. Then the cleansed air is pushed back into the room, continuously. This is especially important in lunchrooms as this is the only room in most schools where the kids don't wear masks while they eat and socialize. Cleaner air and brighter, adjustable LED downlighting with Circadian Rhythm support have helped to create happier kids and fewer sick days.

Sherri Lam, Principle of PLCS stated, "Pilgrim is always looking for ways to make the school a healthier place, especially in ways that don't involve additional chemicals or cleaning products that students and staff can be sensitive too. That's why our partnership with UV Health Group is so great - these state of the art, UVC lights are continually cleaning airborne viruses from the lunchroom, and really help create a healthy space for our students and staff to comfortably eat lunch and socialize."

After rigorous testing by the University of Missouri Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research, the Confidence™ LED lighting fixtures are now being installed in offices, healthcare clinics, schools and elder care facilities. "We designed our powerful UVC system to keep room air safe from viruses while people are in the room, especially when they are not wearing masks. The Pilgrim Café is precisely the type of room where our system is needed and highly effective," said Steve Daniel, President of UV Health Group.

UV Health Group

UV Health Group is a Portland, Oregon-based designer and manufacturer of antimicrobial, energy-efficient UV-C LED products. Rigorously tested by the University of Missouri Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research, the SafeAirUV™ system is proven to inactivate 99.9996% of SARS-CoV-2 viruses in the air as well as other harmful pathogenic organisms responsible for bacterial and viral diseases. Led by a team of scientific, engineering and lighting experts, UV Health Group offers the SafeAirUV™ System in its line of products for commercial spaces throughout the United States and Canada. The SafeAirUV™ System is available in two product lines, Confidence™ LED Lighting and Assurance™ SafeAirUV stand-alone air purification fixtures. Learn more at www.uvhealthgroup.com or email Info@uvhealthgroup.com

Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School

Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School is a Pre-K through 8th grade school who seeks to serve with church and home in developing the whole child — body, mind, and spirit.

www.pilgrimbeaverton.com

Contact: Paul Salzinger, psalzinger@uvhealthgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UV Health Group