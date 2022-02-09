Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX), Named Winner of LendIt Fintech's 2022 'Fintech Woman of the Year Award'

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and banking-as-a-service providers, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder, has been recognized as LendIt Fintech's 2022 "Fintech Woman of the Year". She is also the first ever two-time winner in this award category.

Out of six finalists, Luvleen was chosen as the winner of this prestigious award from a panel of 35 judges, made up of a diverse group of leaders and experts in the financial services industry from companies such as Andreessen Horowitz, QED Investors, Upgrade, Cornerstone Advisors, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to name a few. The judges worked to give this award to a female senior executive who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, integrity, performance and a commitment to fostering gender diversity within her company and to the industry as a whole. This award is a testament to both Luvleen's leadership, as well as the continued growth and innovation demonstrated by BMTX, one of the first publicly traded neo banking fintechs in the country.

"I am truly grateful to have been awarded 2022 Fintech Woman of the Year. The last year has been monumental for the company as we became publicly traded, continued to grow our customer base, demonstrated strong profitability, and announced a strategic merger with First Sound Bank to begin our path of becoming a true fintech bank. Additionally, we are proud to share that at BMTX, women make up 50% of account holders in our higher education vertical. We understand how important it is to have a laser-focus on this segment of the market and strive to provide wealth-building digital banking through multiple product offerings and features, specifically keeping women in mind," said Luvleen Sidhu, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies. "The other women in this category all represent incredible leadership, and it's an honor to be amongst them."

The LendIt Fintech Award Ceremony took place in Miami, Florida on February 8th, 2022, where Luvleen was personally presented with this award. LendIt Fintech hosted their 5th annual awards ceremony to honor the world's leading Fintech influencers and innovators in 14 unique categories. https://www.lendit.com/nexus/2022/awards

Launched in 2015, BM Technologies is one of America's largest digital financial services platforms with approximately 2 million accounts. BM Technologies focuses on millennials and underserved middle income Americans, providing convenient access to a suite of financial products and a digital-first banking experience that is simple, accessible, and financially empowering. BM Technologies is a pioneer in the Banking-as-a-Service space, powering both banks and non-banks to expand access to digital banking products through its award-winning technology. BMTX currently also provides disbursement services at approximately 750 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.) through BankMobile Disbursements. Additionally, BMTX expanded its white label banking business beyond the college sector in recent years.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being "customer-obsessed" and creating "customers for life." The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as "Banking-as-a-Service" (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 750 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at www.bmtx.com.

BMTX recently announced the signing of a definitive agreement to merge with First Sound Bank, a Seattle, Washington-based business bank. The combined company, to be named BMTX Bank, will be a fintech-based bank focused on serving customers digitally nationwide. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

SOURCE BM Technologies, Inc.