Joyson PlasTec Elevates to the Multi-Tenant Cloud

MUNICH, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Joyson PlasTec GmbH has decided to leverage Infor CloudSuite Automotive. The supplier of plastic components for the automotive industry aims to benefit from greater business agility and flexibility in an increasingly competitive market by implementing the multi-tenant cloud solution.

Founded in 1986, Joyson PlasTec GmbH has become a leading producer of large plastic parts for the automotive industry. Its portfolio includes injection-molded interior and exterior solutions for trucks and passenger cars. The supplier belongs to the Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., whose subsidiaries supply many well-known companies in the automotive industry with electronic and nonelectronic parts of all kinds. Joyson PlasTec employs around 380 people at its headquarters in Albertshausen near Bad Kissingen, Germany.

More flexibility in decision-making is a key reason the company is being carved out from the parent company. With this independence, the company has the opportunity to reorientate its operations, including the corporate IT. Joyson PlasTec ultimately opted for Infor's multi-tenant cloud solution after an internal evaluation of cloud vendors.

Infor CloudSuite Automotive has been developed to meet the technological needs of the automotive industry. It features a wide range of functionalities regarding quality and production management, supply chain transparency, planning, and customer relationship management, as well as analytics through Infor Birst. As a result, decision-making and reporting processes are significantly accelerated. The solution offers organisations the opportunity to further develop the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and machine connectivity, and to use integrated electronic data interchange (EDI) functionalities, all based on Amazon Web Services (AWS), ensuring that highest security and performance requirements are maintained. The scalability and price-performance ratio of the cloud solution were important factors in choosing Infor as well.

Infor's newly developed 60-30-10 approach will be used for the implementation process. In regular joint customer success workshops, Infor and Joyson PlasTec will work out the procedure for implementing the solution. The goal is to use Infor's Implementation Accelerator to map at least 60 percent of all necessary functionalities and processes in the software standard and to implement another 30 percent through configuration options to ensure a smooth transition to live operation. The remaining 10 percent — the customer's individual, highly-specific business processes — will be agreed upon separately. The implementation will be supported by Infor partner Silicium Consulting. Go-live is scheduled for 2022.

"The Infor solution has quite a bit of charm; it is perfectly designed for our industry-specific needs and is highly scalable," says Jörg Koch, CFO of Joyson PlasTec GmbH. "Infor CloudSuite Automotive is a living software suite. Thanks to the multi-tenant cloud, we are also technologically up to date at all times and can focus on the core aspects of our business."

"We are very pleased that Joyson PlasTec has chosen Infor," says Jens Schmidt, Infor senior account manager. "Thanks to both our technology and support, we were able to reach an agreement very quickly — and with the help of our new 60-30-10 implementation approach, we can provide Joyson PlasTec with the best possible support at all times."

"Agility and flexibility are essential, especially in such a rapidly evolving industry as automotive," said Joachim Harb, Infor senior vice president and general manager for Central Europe. "Especially since automotive is one of the most important economic sectors in Germany, we are even more pleased to support one of the industry's most important suppliers with our technology."

About Joyson PlasTec GmbH

Joyson PlasTec GmbH is part of the global Joyson Group, which is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, based in Albertshausen, Bavaria, Germany. Since 1986, we have been a competent and experienced partner for the automotive industry and have specialized in development and production of technical plastic parts.

Our 380 employees, most of whom have been with us for many years, work in a family atmosphere and can shape their careers in permeable structures. Thanks to our powerful machines, filigree small parts, complete truck fronts and high-performance coatings are part of our product portfolio.

Quality is a top priority for us. As an award-winning supplier, we are a reliable sparring partner and innovative competence center for our customers. A high implementation speed with consistently excellent product quality is the standard by which we like to be measured.

About Infor

Media contact:

