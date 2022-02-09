GET MARRIED ON VALENTINE'S DAY AT ICONIC NYC RESTAURANT SERENDIPITY3

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Serendipity3 restaurant, the legendary New York City landmark and home of the world famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, is taking romantic and serendipitous dinners to the next level. The NYC flagship restaurant will be officially declaring February 14th with a Mayoral Certificate, "Marry Me Day at Serendipity3", inviting NYC residents and tourists to dine into the restaurant, bringing their marriage license in with them and spontaneously get married for free and one-day only for Valentine's Day! NYC Mayor, Eric Adams, has been invited to present the certificate at the restaurant.

Serendipity3 has been a classic go-to for lunch and dinner dates for over 67-years, bringing patrons the perfect romantic ambiance of dream-like dessert and mouth watering menu items. This Valentine's Day, between 12-4pm and 5-8pm EST, the restaurant is thrilled to partner with romantic comedy and ten-time Tony Award winning Broadway favorite, Moulin Rouge! The Musical , to bring the romance at Serendipity3 to life. In partnership, Serendipity3 and the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical are inviting the first three couples to get married at the restaurant on Valentine's Day with complimentary tickets to the show. Those who come in to get married will be showered with love and surprises, including a goodie bag with swag from Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Serendipity Brands ice cream pints.

Additionally, Serendipity3 will be introducing their "Moulin Rouge! The Musical - Red Velvet Frrrozen Hot Chocolate'' to the menu from Thursday, February 10th until Monday, February 14th in celebration of Valentine's Day weekend. The Moulin Rouge! The Musical - Red Velvet Frrrozen Hot Chocolate features a decadent, spectacular mix of red velvet flavored Frrrozen Hot Chocolate in a Cream Cheese Frosted Goblet, with a Crunchy Red Velvet Crumble Rim, Topped with a Glitzy Mountain of Whipped Cream, Chocolate Shavings and a Romantic Red Heart ($19.95). The restaurant has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas, captivating their worldwide audience and celebrity following including Cher, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family and so many more.

"There is no restaurant in NYC more romantic than Serendipity3 and we have cherished our special moments with those who dine in with us since 1957," said Creative Director of Serendipity3, Chef Joe Calderone, "we are so excited to officially declare February 14th as 'Marry Me Day at Serendipity3' and spice up the romance during the love-filled holiday with Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Winner of ten Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC). "Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years." Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind. As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

