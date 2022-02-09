Fresh Thyme Market, in Partnership with Fresh Thyme Customers, Donates Over $800,000 to Feeding America

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a local, community-focused Midwest grocer dedicated to enriching the lives of the communities they serve, is thrilled to announce a donation of over $800,000 to Feeding America . The donation will be shared across the Fresh Thyme Market footprint, with donations made to local food banks throughout the Midwest. This includes the St. Louis Food Bank, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Heartland, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Forgotten Harvest, Mid-Ohio Food Bank and several more throughout the Midwest.

(PRNewsfoto/Fresh Thyme Market) (PRNewswire)

In 2021, Fresh Thyme Market hosted a Round Up at the Register program across all its store locations, giving customers the opportunity to donate while they shop. Along with Round Up at the Register, Fresh Thyme Market customers were given the opportunity to participate in a Grab and Give initiative. This initiative allowed customers to purchase pre-bagged groceries at checkout allowing those groceries to go directly to local food banks. The funds from the Round Up program, paired with the pre-bagged groceries from the Grab and Give initiative, will be donated to the food banks to help provide food and services to those in need. So many households rely on their local food banks, as well as other hunger relief programs, for food assistance.

"As an organization, Fresh Thyme Market is dedicated to providing customers with real quality food within our local communities to promote access to proper nutrition," says Fresh Thyme Market President, Gerald Melville. "With the culminated efforts of both the Fresh Thyme family and our customers, together we can aid in providing our local communities with resources dedicated to fight against hunger."

Fresh Thyme Market is a longtime partner of Feeding America and their affiliated food relief members. In December, Fresh Thyme Market announced a donation of $150,000 to the St. Louis Area Foodbank School-Based Market Program, a program with the goal of alleviating child hunger in America through the provision of food to children and their families.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community really needs, each store provides real fresh, natural and organic food at real affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey and bringing them one step closer to making living better a reality. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com or keep in touch by liking Fresh Thyme at facebook.com/freshthymemarket , and following them at twitter.com/freshthymefm and https://www.instagram.com/freshthyme/ .

Media Contact:

Megan Snodsmith

megan.snodsmith@spoolmarketing.com

815-954-6781

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresh Thyme Market