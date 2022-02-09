DarioHealth Publishes Clinical Outcomes Demonstrating the Impact of Using a Single Digital Therapeutics Platform for Multiple Conditions

New peer-reviewed study sheds light on the effectiveness of an integrated approach for Dario users with both diabetes and high blood pressure.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced the publication of a retrospective, real-world study demonstrating the impact of managing blood pressure and diabetes together on the same digital platform in the leading peer-reviewed journal for digital medicine and health, the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

To better understand the impact of an integrated, multi-condition digital therapeutics platform, the study compared the results of two propensity-matched groups of people using Dario's digital therapeutic platform to monitor and manage blood sugar levels. Six months of monitoring blood sugar levels with Dario were included in the test group before and after adding blood pressure measurements, while the control group used Dario to manage blood sugar only.

The study showed a significant improvement in average blood glucose levels during the first six months of using Dario to manage both blood glucose and blood pressure, while the control group average blood glucose levels did not change, demonstrating the positive impact of managing both conditions using a single digital application.

In addition, analysis of the monthly average blood pressure during the first six months of monitoring showed a significant decrease in systolic and diastolic pressures during this period, in that 27% of the users achieved systolic blood pressure reduction of more than 10mmHg.

Diabetes and hypertension are commonly co-occurring chronic conditions. People living with Type 2 diabetes are commonly found to have elevated blood pressures, and evidence suggests that poor management of either condition can exacerbate outcomes bi-directionally, leading to overall poor health and significantly increased healthcare costs. Dario's single platform for the management of multiple chronic conditions aims to improve overall health by recognizing the need for holistic, person-centered care rather than single condition care to improve overall outcomes.

"I am thrilled to share learnings from our holistic approach to chronic condition management. This research offers solid evidence that approaching the management of multiple chronic conditions, with a single digital app, can be more effective than a single condition approach," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD., Scientific and Clinical Director at DarioHealth and supervisor of the study.

The research was published with co-authors David A. Horwitz, M.D., DLH Biomedical Consulting, and Marilyn D. Ritholz, MD, PhD., Senior Psychologist Behavioral Health, Joslin Diabetes Center.

"We know many chronic conditions commonly co-occur and often share underlying contributing behaviors, which is why Dario designs solutions focused on the user's overall health needs and not siloed conditions. Health plans, employers and providers are seeking integrated solutions with evidence of multi-condition efficacy. Dario is proud to be leading in this area and we believe that the present study is just the beginning as we expand and explore the power of our holistic platform," said Omar Manejwala, Chief Medical Officer at DarioHealth.

To access the study, click here.

