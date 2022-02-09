Calamu Raises $16.5M Series A Round to Scale Next Gen Multi-Cloud Data Protection Platform for Ransomware Recovery

CLINTON, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu, the world's first company to introduce virtual data harbors as a method for storing data with extreme protection and resilience, today announced the closing of a USD $16.5M Series A financing round led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners , with participation from existing seed investor Dell Technologies Capital . The round will be used to accelerate team expansion and further evolve the product platform.

Keeping sensitive data out of enemy hands is a top priority for the enterprise given the constant threat of ransomware and increased pressure from regulators. Hackers continue to breach enterprise data systems whether the data is stored in the cloud or on-premises, and have found ways to bypass defensive tactics and cripple operations. Data protected with Calamu is useless to the hacker if stolen, and automatically self-heals if attacked by ransomware.

"With billions spent on cyber resilience, the frequency of cyber attacks continues to escalate," says Paul Lewis, CEO at Calamu. "Instead of trying to prevent an attack, Calamu is capable of absorbing an attack without impacting the business."

Calamu prevents attackers from getting anything of value, and allows authorized users and applications to continue accessing pristine data as if nothing happened. This provides the enterprise with a long sought-after balance of extreme protection and immediate data accessibility.

"Calamu's ability to prevent the insidious consequences of a ransomware attack is desperately needed and is changing the game in our favor," says Steve Ward, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Their timely solution, unique product-market fit, and the proven success of their leadership team makes Calamu a guiding light in the cyber industry." Steve Ward has joined Calamu's board of directors.

At its core, the patented Calamu technology works by encrypting and fragmenting data at the source – whether it's cloud applications or local file systems – and then scattering individually re-encrypted fragments across geographically dispersed storage locations such as Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The redundant virtual storage environment is known as a data harbor, which eliminates commonly exploited attack vectors because a complete data object doesn't exist in any one place or provider. If a cyber breach is successful, Calamu automatically absorbs the incident and self-heals the environment – eliminating operational downtime and maintaining continuity of business operations.

"In addition to protecting data against cyber attacks such as ransomware, Calamu enables data to be stored with jurisdiction-independence," says Lewis. "This intrinsically provides compliance with regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA, and opens the door for many businesses who wish to migrate to the cloud but are fearful of non-compliance."

"Calamu's concept of using data harbors is the first solution we have seen that can actively absorb an attack and self-heal an environment while maintaining continuity of business operations," said Chris Hillock, Vice President, Dell Technologies Capital. "Given the relentless nature of cybercriminal activity and the traditional layered strategy for mitigation, this differentiated approach and customer benefit represents a significant market opportunity for Calamu to capture."

About Calamu

Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data privacy with the mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering the use of self-healing technology to automatically mitigate the impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in the cloud or on-premises. The Calamu platform enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information, visit www.calamu.com .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Dell Technologies Capital

Dell Technologies Capital is the global venture capital investment arm of Dell Technologies. The DTC investment team backs passionate early-stage founders who push the envelope on technology innovation for enterprises. Investing at a pace in excess of $200M per year, the team has backed more than 130 startups with notable investments in companies including Arista Networks, Cylance, Docusign, Graphcore, JFrog, MongoDB, Netskope, Nutanix, Nuvia, RedisLabs, Xometry and Zscaler. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, DTC also has offices in Boston and Israel. For more information, visit www.delltechnologiescapital.com .

SOURCE Calamu