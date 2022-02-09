Bush's Beans Invites Fans to 'Share a Cup of Chili' with Brian Baumgartner For National Chili Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bush's® and actor Brian Baumgartner are teaming up for the third consecutive year to celebrate their shared love of chili on National Chili Day (Feb. 24). This year will be their biggest celebration yet – Bush's and Brian are inviting fans nationwide to share a cup of chili with them through a can't miss meet-and-greet opportunity: the Bush's National Chili Day Sweepstakes.

(PRNewsfoto/Bush's Beans) (PRNewswire)

Known for his hilarious punchlines and chili fandom, Brian is the #1 most requested celebrity on personalized video messaging platform Cameo. In honor of this accolade, the Bush's National Chili Day Sweepstakes is offering 10 lucky fans the chance to virtually share a cup of chili with Brian through 1:1 Cameo Calls video sessions. Brian will dish on his top chili must-haves (spoiler alert: adding Bush's Chili Beans to his already-great chili recipe have made it even better!) and provide a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to cook a batch of chili in his kitchen.

"National Chili Day is one of my favorite days of the year and I am thrilled to be teaming up with Bush's and Cameo to celebrate with chili fans nationwide," said Brian Baumgartner. "From my go-to No Spilly Chili Pot to my favorite Bush's Chili Beans, I will be giving sweepstakes winners an exclusive look at how I whip up my prized batch of chili – and throwing in some jokes along the way."

Fans can enter the Bush's National Chili Day Sweepstakes starting today, Feb. 9. Entries require participants to follow Bush's on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, comment on the brand's official contest announcement post stating their favorite type of chili, using #BushsChiliDaySweepstakes. The 10 winners will be announced via Bush's social channels on National Chili Day (Feb. 24). For official contest rules, visit: https://www.bushbeans.com/en_US/national-chili-day-sweepstakes-official-rules.

"Brian and chili fans nationwide have been the key forces behind Bush's National Chili Day celebrations for two years and counting," said Ben Carpenter, Brand Manager at Bush's. "So it only made sense to bring the two together, along with the help of Cameo, to create our National Chili Day Sweepstakes and make this year's celebration bigger and better than ever before."

To learn more about Bush's National Chili Day Sweepstakes, visit: https://www.bushbeans.com/en_US/national-chili-day-sweepstakes-official-rules.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

