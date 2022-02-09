BAYZ Hires TikTok and ByteDance's Global Gaming Executive Gui Barbosa to Oversee Business Operations

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAYZ, a leading decentralized gaming organization bringing play-to-earn to people via blockchain-based initiatives, today announced the appointment of Gui Barbosa as Managing Director. After leading TikTok and ByteDance gaming initiatives, the executive will utilize his nuanced understanding of the global gaming ecosystem and experience executing global campaigns to drive engagement and content consumption.

Based in São Paulo, Brazil, Gui starts in March 2022 and will oversee the business operations including partnerships, marketing, content, and talent management. He will be working closely with internal teams to identify, craft and execute on initiatives including evaluating effectiveness to ensure BAYZ is utilizing its world-class talent network and assets to empower gaming communities across the world.

"Gui's expertise and knowledge of the gaming market and relationship with leading publishers and game developers are matched only by his passion for gaming and esports," said Matt "MobileMatt" Rutledge, Co-Founder of BAYZ. "We know that he will have an immediate impact on our business and expand our ability to bring play-to-earn opportunities to gamers on a global scale."

João Borges, Co-Founder of BAYZ, added, "During his time at TikTok and ByteDance, we saw Gui transform the platforms into a space that resonates with the gaming community. Gui will play a pivotal part as we continue to foster an inclusive community."

Before joining BAYZ, Gui served as Head of Gaming Partnerships, Latin America at TikTok, and Global Business Development at ByteDance, where he helmed the region's gaming vertical, securing partnerships with leading titles like Free Fire, and some of the world's most-beloved content creators, including Nobru, elevating the star as the platform first global gaming ambassador, and Premio eSports Brasil, the largest esports award in Brazil. Prior to that, Gui worked at companies like Krafton and nøline, also spending more than a decade in corporate finance, working at major corporations, including Cerner, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Deloitte.

"Blockchain and decentralized organizations are the next evolution of web technology and ownership," says Gui Barbosa, Managing Director at BAYZ. "As a gaming native, I believe in BAYZ's mission of onboarding individuals onto the metaverse through educational content and empower them around the opportunities to participate in the blockchain economy," he completes.

BAYZ is a decentralized autonomous organization focused on bringing people into the metaverse through blockchain gaming and play-to-earn engagement. With a focus on content and competition, BAYZ partners with leading publishers, content creators and gamers to help people engage with leading NFT-based games such as Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Ember Sword, and Big Time to help build the jobs of the future and reward people for doing what they love.

