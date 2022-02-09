Autism Services and Resources Connecticut holding 25th Annual Walk for Autism

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Services and Resources Connecticut (ASRC) is holding its' Walk for Autism on May 22nd, 2022 at the North Haven Fair Grounds to promote its mission to provide lifelong access and opportunities for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Participants may sign up individually or with a team and enjoy food trucks, raffles, contests, music and much more. For the first time, select inclusive businesses, transition organizations and state agencies will be on hand to share best practices and ideas as part of the "Inclusive Employment Showcase", aimed at helping special populations navigate the often difficult paths to employment. In addition, a "Recreation Resources Showcase" will also take place, to highlight various recreation opportunities for neuro diverse populations.

"We strive to provide lifelong access to opportunities for persons on the autism spectrum," ASRC president, Julie Hipp, shares. The Walk for Autism is ASRC's largest event to fund this vision.

ASRC paved the way for Connecticut's Autism Community as the state's first advocacy organization and original Walk for Autism. Since 1997, over 30,000 people have participated in the Walk.

"All money raised stays in Connecticut to help develop inclusive social programs, employment readiness, and comprehensive training for families and professionals."

To sign up or learn information more about the Walk for Autism 2022 visit http://ctwalkforautism.com/ .

Autism Services and Resources Connecticut (ASRC) was founded in 1997 as the first exclusive Connecticut autism advocacy organization for individuals and families. A 501(c)(3) non-profit not funded by state or federal money, they count on the generous support of donors, grants and fundraising activities to support programming initiatives. For more information visit ct-asrc.org .

