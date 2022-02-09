AtWork Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence Fewer than two percent of all North American staffing agencies earn Best of Staffing designation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"We are so excited to participate in the Clearly Rated satisfaction surveys of our clients and talent for 2022," said Jason Leverant, AtWork President and COO. "The industry-leading NPS scores, and subsequent Best of Staffing awards for both Clients and Talent, confirm AtWork's continued commitment to our mission, to be 'AtWork for You', differentiating from our competition through local franchise owners providing amazing service to their customers and talent. Our results each year underline this fact, continuing to position AtWork as the very best staffing company in the US!"

During this year's survey, AtWork received a net promoter score of 72.2% from clients and 59.8% from candidates, significantly higher than the industry averages of 29% and 18%, respectively. AtWork's full ClearlyRated profile may be viewed at clearlyrated.com/staffing/tn-usa/knoxville-tn/atwork-personnel-services-knoxville-tn-1.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

