Aspect Consumer Partners Proudly Announces B Corporation Certification

SAN FRANCISCO and ST. HELENA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspect Consumer Partners, a leading consumer products M&A, corporate finance, and strategic advisory firm, today announced it has officially become a Certified B Corporation™. In achieving this certification, the company joins a community of more than 4,300 companies across 153 industries and 77 countries worldwide committed to using business as a force for good, including companies such as Patagonia, Stonyfield Farms, Warby Parker, Nuun and Ben & Jerry's.

Aspect Consumer Partners (PRNewswire)

B Corporations™ are for-profit companies that are redefining what it means to be a successful business and are using the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. In order to become certified companies must meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

"We have always felt strongly that our company should do better in the world and have a significant positive impact on people, communities and the environment," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Rodney Clark. "Our commitment to that started well before our company's inception and continues today. We view B Corp™ certification as another step on that journey, albeit a big one! We are so proud to join this community."

In addition to the recent B Corp™ certification, Aspect Consumer Partners has been partnering with organizations that have been making bold strides in addressing climate change, global health, social injustice and creating a healthier, more just and equitable world. Such organizations include 5 Gyres, Climate Collaborative and Bonneville Environmental Foundation, among others. The company has also supported national and regional organizations such as Southern Poverty Law Center, Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena & Calistoga, Breast Cancer Fund, OLE Health, GLAAD, The Siete Family Foundation and Big Blue & You.

"As our company has grown, we continue to seek new ways to have a positive impact," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Sean Maher. "Our entire team is focused on doing better, giving back, and as an organization we have put in place systems and controls to ensure we are designed to achieve goals well beyond great customer service and profits."

About Aspect Consumer Partners

Aspect Consumer Partners is a leading independent M&A, strategic and corporate finance advisory firm focused on the healthy, natural, organic and sustainable segments of Food & Beverage, Wine, Ingredients, Personal Care, Beauty, Outdoor & Active and Consumer Products. The company acts as trusted advisor to leading consumer products companies, offering thoughtful and innovative solutions backed by decades of experience. Services include M&A sell-side and buy-side advisory, valuation services, strategic alternatives evaluation and corporate finance advisory. https://www.aspectconsumer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspect Consumer Partners