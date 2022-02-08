YPrime Acquires Tryl, a Patient Engagement Solutions Company, Adding More Capabilities to Support Decentralized Clinical Trials

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YPrime, LLC, a global leader in cloud-based eClinical solutions, announced today the strategic acquisition of Tryl, a software development company with a unique patient engagement solution that brings together beautiful design, dynamic personalization, and applied behavioral science that is designed to boost engagement, reduce dropouts, and deliver outcomes in clinical trials. The acquisition includes the transfer of all staff, development capabilities, and intellectual properties to YPrime, and will integrate with YPrime's Patient Engagement Technologies solutions.

"YPrime's major priority has always been to anticipate the needs of tomorrow's clinical trials and create powerful eClinical tools that simplify the lives of sponsors, sites, and patients," says Shawn Blackburn, CEO, YPrime. "This combination with Tryl helps us leap ahead in fulfilling our vision of creating the industry's first-of-its-kind solution to help keep patients more informed and engaged throughout the entire clinical trial process, especially as our industry accelerates toward decentralized clinical trial models."

"An ever-increasing focus on patient centricity demands an integrated approach to how patients are engaged," says Ian Greenfield, CEO of Tryl. "This starts from the moment patients are recruited and continues throughout the entire patient journey. YPrime has a strong vision for the future and by bringing together offerings from our two companies, we can create a novel solution that takes head on the most pressing challenges associated with attracting, engaging, and retaining patients."

Tryl's tools provide an experience that is personalized, predictive, empathetic, and relative to the overall patient journey. Tryl's proprietary engagement score is designed to reduce patient dropout rates. Rooted in consumer experience, the Tryl team applies proven behavioral principles from other industries (such as professional sports and consumer finance) to seek to improve patient adherence to study protocols.

Mark Maietta, President, YPrime expressed his enthusiasm, "The addition of the Tryl team and their innovative solutions will boost patient compliance and reduce attrition, and the timing is perfect. YPrime has built an enviable market position with its strong eCOA and IRT capabilities. Now we can seamlessly layer on complementary solutions to our innovative technology stack for running successful decentralized trials."

YPrime's cloud-based technology streamlines clinical trial data collection and management. YPrime's eCOA and interactive response technology (IRT) platforms introduce greater speed, precision, and data quality to clinical trials. Our consulting services help clients simplify downstream processes, while moving faster and more efficiently to their next development milestone.

Tryl applies a consumer-grade UX and proven behavioral techniques like design thinking, empathy, and social proof, to increase study compliance and guide participants through complex protocols. Predictive analytics prompt clinicians to step in before subjects drop out. This approach minimizes participants' burden while maximizing value for sponsors and researchers.

