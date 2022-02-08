Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Wraps Up Best Year Yet

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, has many reasons to celebrate its achievements in 2021. The brand recently debuted on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 list; co-founder Allison Chavez was recognized on the prestigious Nation's Restaurant News' Power List; multiple franchise agreements were signed in new territories; and multiple local food banks benefitted from Sweet Paris' Eat Here, Feed There program, which has now provided over 314,000 meals to children in need.

"We are thrilled to see Sweet Paris expanding to new markets and growing even during such challenging times," said Allison Chavez Co-owner of Sweet Paris. "The accolades Sweet Paris has received are a testament to the perseverance of our strategic partners and the loyalty they've created among thousands of guests across our established restaurants. We look forward to continuing the brand's growth in 2022 and giving back even more to the communities we serve."

Sweet Paris has a strong representation in Texas with 10 locations – 8 in Houston, one in Austin, and one in San Antonio. In 2022 the brand will expand to Dallas for the first time with a multi-unit agreement signed by current Strategic Partners who will bring three locations to the area. For the first time, Sweet Paris will also debut a restaurant in Florida. The brand will open two corporate locations in Miami and former Chief Development Officer Ivette Escobar will open two of her own locations in Miami.

On the heels of its impressive unit economics and new franchise agreements in 2021, Sweet Paris entered Entrepreneur's coveted Franchise 500 list, and co-founder Allison Chavez was ranked on NRN's annual Power List. The Power List includes an exclusive group of 50 people that the publication identifies as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by NRN in this way. To be considered one of the most innovative people in the restaurant industry is truly overwhelming when we look back to the days when Sweet Paris was just a pipe dream," said Chavez. "We are only getting started with our business and look forward to continuing reviving the art of eating crepes with every new restaurant we open."

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes," one crêperie at a time. The brand has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in Texas with an extravagant ambiance and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful. The lavish interiors and the artful food and drinks make Sweet Paris a favorite place for haute social media influencers.

