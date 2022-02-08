Sway Group's Danielle Wiley Honored by Chief Marketer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Wiley, founder and CEO of Sway Group , a leading influencer marketing and branded content agency, has been named to Chief Marketer's " Market Like a Mother " list, joining 15 amazing working moms leading innovative agency and brand teams.

The second-annual list celebrates and recognizes "the incredible work and fortitude of the women who 'Market Like a Mother' all day. Every day. All year long."

Wiley was noted for her success in designing an agency where working mothers can thrive — from self-care to DEI training to flexible work hours.

"The agency has always offered remote work to support women returning to work while raising children," notes Chief Marketer. "Plus, in 2020 [Wiley] hired a Director of Equity, Inclusion, & Learning, set up ongoing charitable donations to social justice causes, and launched training to support commitment to continually eliminate bias and inequity from Sway's campaigns."

Wiley's all female leadership team includes her partners, President of Influencer Management Tiffany Romero - mother of two ; and Chief Operating Officer Francesca Banducci - mother of three. Together they have built Sway into a full-service influencer marketing agency powered by The Sway, a highly engaged network comprised of more than 30,000 creators — many of whom are also working moms.

"I think the biggest need that working moms have is time. Better support comes from companies that provide flex time, provide more time and give moms the freedom to care for their family while still getting their work done," says Wiley.

Beyond her agency, Wiley is also a respected advocate for brand activism through influencer outreach, helping her clients tap the trust and credibility created by her industry to share corporate initiatives designed to serve social, environmental and political issues.

About Sway Group

Sway Group is a modern agency that specializes in influencer marketing, branded content, and digital media planning and buying. Their explosive growth and focus on innovation is fueled by work for leading brands including Bradshaw Home, California Psychics, Coleman Natural Foods, Missouri Tourism, Shaklee Nutrition Company and Vision Service Plan (VSP). Learn more at swaygroup.com.

