Shopoff Realty Investments Partners With Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternate Investment Exchange (AIX), the platform making it easy to buy, own, and sell alternative investments, has partnered with and onboarded Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff") to the AIX platform. As a result, AIX is enabling all of Shopoff's funds to be seamlessly subscribed digitally across RIA, independent broker dealer, and direct investor channels.

Hosting all Shopoff Realty Investment Funds and Structures on One Platform will Support All Investors and Audiences

Shopoff Realty Investments is a national real estate investment firm that focuses on transforming underutilized, undervalued, or mismanaged real estate into more attractive and valuable assets, realizing untapped appreciation and profitability for their investment partners. The firm focuses on three areas of real estate, the entitlement and repurposing of land, the repositioning of commercial assets, and development.

"At Shopoff, we are committed to delivering an elevated experience for all of our advisors and investment partners," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and Chief Executive Officer William Shopoff. "We selected AIX because we wanted a partner who understood our specific needs and could be consultative, evolving and growing with us. Through our partnership with AIX, we are delivering a seamless subscription capability that solves for the requirements of each RIA, independent broker dealer, and direct investor we serve."

"The partnership with Shopoff Realty Investments is particularly exciting because of their commitment to the advisor experience and to authentically elevate the way business is done. Our ability to collaborate with their cross-functional team, coupled with AIX's direct data connectivity with their transfer agent, Phoenix American, enables us to create an end-to-end, seamless experience that is driven by data. It is exciting because the impact to the business and advisor experience will be so much higher given the removal of error prone manual steps that have historically created friction. We are providing a mutual-fund-like experience for all of Shopoff Realty Investments products," adds Brad West, AIX COO.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, Shopoff Realty Investments uses a multi-disciplined approach that enables the firm to uncover opportunities that others may not capitalize on or recognize. The company's practiced investment method includes a fundamental analysis of real estate markets supplemented with expertise in entitlement and adaptive reuse strategies.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 30-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 30-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 18565 Jamboree Road, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612. (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

About AIX:

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is an end-to-end digital platform purpose-built to improve the processes related to buying, owning, and selling alternative investments. AIX's technology reduces friction, mitigates risk, and creates value across all alternative investing stakeholder groups - wealth managers, asset managers, custodians, transfer agents, and fund administrators. By evolving beyond documents to make data the connective tissue between alternative investment players, AIX makes it easier to conduct business and accelerate industry growth. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com or LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aix-alternative-investment-exchange .

