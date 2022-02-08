SAS opens new routes to Toronto from Copenhagen and Stockholm

SAS opens new routes to Toronto from Copenhagen and Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS expands its network in North America and will start direct routes to Toronto from Copenhagen and Stockholm in June 2022. SAS will operate three weekly flights from Copenhagen and four weekly flights from Stockholm with brand-new A321LR aircraft.

Toronto is the fourth largest city in North America, an international center for business and finance, a truly cosmopolitan city with a vast array of experiences for travelers, from major sports and culture events to great outdoor sceneries around the Great Lakes.

"We are happy to announce direct flights from Scandinavia to Toronto, taking the next step in strengthening our North America network. SAS' new routes will make travel between Scandinavia and Canada easy and convenient for our travelers. Flights depart from Scandinavia at midday and from Toronto in the afternoon enabling good connections in either end to other destinations, says Karl Sandlund, EVP Commercial, SAS.

SAS direct routes to Toronto will start in June 2022, provided that SAS obtains the necessary approval from the authorities. Ticket sales will start soon.

The Toronto routes will be operated by A321LR aircraft in a three-class configuration with 157 seats; 22 seats in SAS Business, 12 seats in SAS Plus (premium economy), and 123 seats in SAS Go (economy).

"SAS aims to be a global leader in sustainable aviation. As we continue to phase in new, fuel-efficient aircraft we now have one of Europe's most modern fleets. The new, state-of-the-art aircraft will give our customers a more pleasant, comfortable and sustainable way of traveling," continues Sandlund.

In the coming summer season, SAS will fly to a total of seven destinations in the US and Canada: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Toronto.

Schedules to and from Toronto:

Copenhagen-Toronto: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday

Toronto-Copenhagen: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Stockholm-Toronto: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Toronto-Stockholm: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Facts about Airbus 321LR The aircraft has 22 Business, 12 Plus and 123 Go, meaning a total of 157 seats in a single aisle aircraft. The seats are especially chosen for the A321LR to optimize the comfort in all three travel classes. Seats in SAS Business are fully flat seat beds and there are different mood light scenarios in the cabins, as well as hi-speed Wi-Fi. Every seat is equipped with IFE screens, PC-power and/or hi-power USB. The reduced noise level inside the cabin will further enhance the travel experience onboard.

The A321LR is part of SAS' ongoing fleet renewal and will reduce climate-impacting emissions in comparison to previous generations of similar aircraft.

For more information, please contact:

SAS Press Office, phn +46 8 797 2944

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/290/3500750/1531391.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/sas/i/scandinavian-airlines-sas-toronto-1,c3008950 Scandinavian Airlines-SAS-Toronto-1 https://news.cision.com/sas/i/scandinavian-airlines-sas-toronto-2,c3008951 Scandinavian Airlines-SAS-Toronto-2 https://news.cision.com/sas/i/sas-a321lr-fotograf-andy-prhat-281a4824,c3008952 SAS A321LR Fotograf Andy Prhat 281A4824

View original content:

SOURCE SAS