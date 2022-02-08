NeuroOne® Medical Technologies Corporation Releases Successful Long-Term Recording Test Data for its Novel Thin Film Platform Electrode Technology

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that it successfully completed initial pre-clinical long-term testing of recording capabilities on its platform thin film electrode technology. In test procedures, the electrodes' ability to record electrical activity over a span of 5 years was measured using an accelerated aging test model. The test results demonstrated NeuroOne's thin film electrodes' reliability against environmental factors that may contribute to device failure or malfunction, which is a well-established challenge with thin film electrode technology.

Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne commented, "We are excited with the results of our initial long-term testing of recording capabilities for our thin film electrode technology. These results support the potential expansion of utilization of these electrodes for long-term recording for indications such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, chronic back pain due to failed back surgeries, other related neurological disorders as well as research applications. We also believe that in the near term it may provide an opportunity to enter the research market as well as offering the potential for strategic licensing agreements in certain markets."

The tests performed by the Company are accelerated soak tests. These tests are widely used in the field of neurotechnology allowing for comparison between NeuroOne's electrodes and other approaches in academic and industry settings. Camilo Diaz-Botia, Director of Electrode Development for NeuroOne, said, "There are many known failure modes of chronically implantable electrodes. For thin film devices in particular, reliable insulation is an important challenge because reduction of the amount of material puts electrical signals of interest closer to detrimental factors like moisture, corrosion, and noise, which may contribute to device malfunction or failure. For all the tests performed at different acceleration factors, our devices demonstrated reliable insulation, as determined by electrochemical characterization methods, beyond 5 years of real time use, solving one of the most significant failure modes of thin film electrodes."

The Company also expects to release long-term data in the near future on electrodes that would provide therapeutic stimulation for the same applications mentioned earlier.

As previously reported, NeuroOne is also advancing a pipeline of therapeutic electrode technologies for brain tissue ablation, chronic stimulation use for DBS (deep brain stimulation) and spinal cord stimulation for chronic back pain. The Company believes these therapeutic electrode technologies are targeted to addressable markets of over $10 billion.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com .

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this presentation may be a forward–looking statement that reflects the Company's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding clinical and pre-clinical testing, NeuroOne's business strategy, market size and potential growth. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical testing; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; risks that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; and other risks and uncertainties related to market and other conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally and those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of the podcast and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

