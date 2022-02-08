Motto Mortgage Ascent is Now Open in Ohio

New Mortgage Brokerage Franchise Now Serving northeast Ohio and beyond

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Ohio. Motto Mortgage Ascent is now open in the Cleveland area and serving all markets throughout the Buckeye State.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed.

Established by Linda and David LaFleur, with more than twenty years of experience in the residential real estate market, Motto Mortgage Ascent is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Ascent offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in northeast Ohio," said Linda LaFleur. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Jimmy Myers will serve as Vice President of Sales and mortgage loan originator for the office. With over eight years of experience, Jimmy Myers is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Ascent can be reached at 440-728-7908. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Ascent:

Motto Mortgage Ascent (OFFICE NMLS #2160447) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Ohio located at 17149 Southpark Center, Strongsville, OH, 44136. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageAscent.com or call 440-728-7908.

Jimmy Myers: NMLS: #1228970

