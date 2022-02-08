LG 2022 HOME APPLIANCES, HVAC AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS LEAD SMARTER, HEALTHIER, GREENER BUILDING TRENDS

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned as a leading integrated solutions provider for homebuilders, LG Electronics USA is taking a key role at Design & Construction Week® held in conjunction with the 2022 International Builders' Show (IBS) and Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). LG's booth features selections from what is arguably the broadest portfolio of award-winning home appliances and smart home innovations that cater to the dynamic homebuilder market.

LG is reinventing the laundry room with the sleek, intelligently designed LG WashTower and Styler so that homeowners can save space while getting the best in fabric care. (PRNewswire)

From luxury built-in and functional kitchen packages to a wide assortment of premium laundry innovations to advanced HVAC and energy solutions, LG technologies on display at IBS/KBIS 2022 address builder trends for smarter, healthier and greener living.

LG's presence at Design & Construction Week 2022 is being led by LG Builder, a special division of LG Electronics USA that is focused on bringing an array of connected home appliances and exclusive product offerings to design and building professionals. LG Builder extends LG's trademark reliability, innovation and value to the builder, remodeler and designer communities. At Design & Construction Week, LG is displaying new ENERGY STAR® certified home appliances across three diverse brand portfolios – LG, LG STUDIO and Signature Kitchen Suite:

Signature Kitchen Suite brand reflects LG's commitment to producing the industry's best built-in luxury appliances with leading-edge technology, enabling "Technicurean™" home chefs to prepare and preserve food in the best possible ways. New for 2022 is the industry-first 48-inch French Door Refrigerator featuring a functional and innovative convertible drawer with five preset temperatures ranging from 41⁰F to -6⁰F to allow for precise food preservation. Also new for the brand is ThinQ Care, a customer care service that alerts owners of potential problems to smart appliances before they occur and offers useful maintenance tips to keep SKS appliances performing their best.



LG brand offer builders unique features, cutting-edge technologies and stylish designs. Noteworthy 2022 kitchen products include redesigned InstaView ™ side-by-side refrigerators featuring a water dispenser that incorporates LG's UVnano™ sanitizing technology, a new InstaView Double Oven Slide-In Gas Range with multi-functional cooking features like Air Sous Vide and Air Fry along with ProBake Convection. ® LG is bringing two new ENERGY STAR laundry solutions to the homebuilder market – a new washer and dryer featuring Artificial Intelligence DD and SmartPairing technology, and new LG WashTower™ that features Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption.



LG STUDIO label is made to work hard and look good. LG STUDIO kitchen appliances feature slide-in and built-in options with exclusive features and premium finishes for those looking to show off their style. New for 2022 is the LG Studio InstaView 6.3-cubic-foot range that offers multifunctional cooking with Air Fry, Air Sous Vide and Pro Bake Convection. The InstaView window let users check cooking progress without opening the door or reaching over a hot cooktop to flip a switch; all they have to do is knock twice on the glass panel.

HVAC: Energy-efficient residential heating and cooling solutions from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA highlighted at the show include ducted and duct-free options – from the ENERGY STAR certified Art Cool™ Gallery picture frame and Art Cool Mirror indoor units to the superior heating performance of LGRED° technology and convenience of the ceiling mounted 4-way cassette. Key 2022 innovations for the high-performance builder market are led by the indoor Multi-position Vertical Air Handling Unit featuring LGRED° and the ENERGY STAR certified Multi F MAX with LGRED° heat pump.

HEAT PUMP WATER HEATER: At Design & Construction Week, LG is previewing an advanced new inverter heat pump water heater, enabling homebuilders to deliver a new level of energy efficiency and convenience. An effective alternative to traditional electric resistance or gas water heaters, LG inverter technology heats water with an efficiency of 3.75 UEF, which is more efficient than standard 0.65- 0.95 UEF conventional gas and electric resistance water heaters. Ideal for residential applications, this ENERGY STAR certified product operates at a quieter sound level of just 42 dB(A) thanks to LG's inverter compressor. The inverter compressor also allows the heat pump to operate down to 23°F ambient air temperature, minimizing the need to supplement with the electric resistance heat, providing saving opportunities on electrical consumption across a broader operating range.

ENERGY STORAGE: LG's new Energy Storage Systems (ESS)for both commercial and residential applications can provide a more reliable and cleaner energy option (when coupled with PV and grid power). ESS can also store energy to offset peak shaving, provide emergency power as a backup, and allow for frequency regulation. The LG Commercial ESS plug-and-play solution works with existing infrastructure to offer efficiencies and support decarbonization efforts, while LG Home ESS products, launching in the second quarter of this year, will offer time-of-use functionalities and provide 14.4 kWh of useable capacity and 15.8kWh name plate capacity to power homes day and night.

SMART HOME: As a leading innovator in the smart home category with expertise across home appliances, consumer electronics and more, LG enables builders and designers to easily create a smart home ecosystem for their clients. LG home appliances, HVAC systems and storage systems are designed with connectivity, quality and energy efficiency in mind. These Wi-Fi-enabled smart devices can be managed, monitored and controlled remotely as a complete turnkey solution with the LG ThinQ® app. Coming soon are LG home energy management and distributed energy resource management systems designed to bring even more intelligence that today's homebuyers demand.

SHOW HOME PARTNER: Reflecting its commitment to homebuilders, LG was named Platinum Partner of The New American Home, official show home of the National Association of Home Builders. Key LG Builder innovations are on display at this one-of-a-kind showcase that spotlights industry best practices, innovative design concepts, state-of-the-art products and the latest construction techniques.

To learn more about the LG products for the professional market, visit lgbuilder.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Signature Kitchen Suite’s industry-first appliances provide restaurant quality results for at-home chefs. (PRNewswire)

LG’s energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions are ideal for keeping your home comfortable in any climate. (PRNewswire)

With the LG ThinQ app, homeowners can have peace of mind knowing they can control and monitor their appliances remotely. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

