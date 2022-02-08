Komainu Adds Yield Generating Platform to Custody Solutions

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Komainu ("the Company"), a regulated digital asset custody services provider built by institutions for institutions, today announced the launch of Komainu Yield. Komainu Yield gives institutions the ability to earn yield on assets custodied with Komainu, lowering the opportunity cost of utilizing Komainu's industry-leading custody solution. Komainu Yield adds utility to the Company's current and future offerings while also further bridging the gap between traditional custody services and the DeFi ecosystem. Komainu Yield is already live with initial clients, and is now being extended to new custody clients.

Komainu logo (PRNewsfoto/Komainu) (PRNewswire)

Henson Orser, President of Komainu stated, "The presence of digital assets within the financial landscape will only continue to grow, and through Komainu Yield, we have laid the foundation to offer institutions additional methods to gain further exposure to digital assets, while adhering to the strict security standards that is commonplace in traditional finance. As more blockchains move towards the Proof of Stake model, the act of staking will only play a larger role within the crypto ecosystem. We have created Komainu Yield and launched it with staking services to provide institutions with a secure and transparent method to receive returns on custodied assets simply by choosing to work with Komainu."

Komainu will stake assets held in custody, enabling the Company's institutional clients to participate in securing and validating blockchain networks and earn yield through the process. Thus, crypto investors can earn a protocol yield, whilst ensuring the staked assets continuously remain secure through the regulated custody solution. At launch, Komainu Yield will offer staking services for several leading digital asset protocols and expand asset support throughout 2022 to become the leading custodial staking provider for institutions. Staking is the first of a suite of yield-enhancing services that Komainu plans to add throughout 2022.

Sebastian Widmann, Head of Strategy at Komainu said, "Komainu Yield will significantly reduce the opportunity cost of institutions holding digital assets, and we expect institutional interest in yield-enhancing services such as staking to continue to proliferate throughout 2022 as we further expand our offering to new and existing clients."

The first institution to utilize the Company's Komainu Yield platform is CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), who is using Komainu to custody and stake its newest ETP offerings, CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos and CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot.1

CoinShares Chief Revenue Officer, Frank Spiteri, commented on today's news, "At CoinShares, we saw a need in the marketplace for institutional-grade custody solutions in the digital asset space and worked with our partners, Nomura and Ledger, to establish Komainu. Since then, CoinShares has been able to assure investors who utilize our ETPs to gain exposure to digital assets, that their funds are in safe hands. Throughout 2021, we have seen great interest from clients in using staking as a means to passively profit on crypto investments and to provide investors with the quality of product they have come to associate with the CoinShares brand, it was the obvious choice to use Komainu as the custody provider for our new line of staking ETPs."

About Komainu

Komainu is the first hybrid custodian for institutional digital asset investors created by the Japanese investment bank, Nomura, digital asset manager, CoinShares and digital asset security company, Ledger. Komainu is providing decentralized and secure digital asset custody through a single application-based solution for institutions, offering multi-asset support, regulatory compliance and insurance. Headquartered in Jersey, Channel Islands, Komainu merges best in class financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional custody.

For more information, please visit https://www.komainu.com

Media Contact for Komainu

Peter Padovano

M Group Strategic Communications

646-859-5953

komainu@mgroupsc.com

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For further information, please visit: https://www.coinshares.com

____________________

1 https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinshares-lists-worlds-first-crypto-etps-with-transparent-staking-rewards-and-reduced-management-fees-301468205.html

